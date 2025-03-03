Education Higher Education
    Gibs launches MPhil in Leading New Economies to empower visionary leaders

    The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is proud to announce the launch of its MPhil in Leading New Economies, a forward-thinking postgraduate programme designed to equip senior professionals with the tools, insights, and capabilities to lead in a rapidly transforming global economy.
    Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science
    23 May 2025
    The programme comes at a pivotal time when global economic norms are being redefined by technological disruption, demographic shifts, social change, geopolitical uncertainty, and environmental crises. Traditional models of leadership are no longer sufficient. Instead, organisations must prepare for and thrive within New Economies – economic spaces shaped not by geography, but by shifts in the macro-environment.

    Understanding New Economies

    Historically, the term “economy” referred to flows of value within defined geographic boundaries – continents, nations, cities. However, New Economies represent economic shifts spurred by broader global forces. These include, but are not limited to, the Green Economy, Digital Economy, Care Economy, Gig Economy, and Circular Economy.

    New Economies are characterised by:

    • innovative flows of resources – money, time, energy;

    • evolving social interactions between institutions and individuals;

    • paradigm shifts triggered by events (e.g. pandemics, wars), inventions (e.g. the internet), and changing societal values (e.g. racial justice movements, climate activism).

    While disruptive, these shifts offer significant opportunities for businesses and societies to innovate and lead. However, navigating the MPhil running from July 2025 to November 2026, directly responds to these imperatives. This executive-level programme blends strategic foresight, economic transformation, leadership, and sustainability into a robust curriculum aimed at:

    • c-suite leaders and senior executives
    • board members and directors
    • exco members and strategic decision-makers.

    Delivered in a blended format, with both online learning and immersive in-person sessions at the Gibs campus, the programme is designed to accommodate the schedules of high-level professionals while offering deep, practical engagement.

    For more information https://www.gibs.co.za/programmes/mphil-specialising-in-leading-new-economies.

    Gordon Institute of Business Science
    (GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.
