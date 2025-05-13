Marketing & Media Advertising
    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Amasa Igniters Forum 2025 to reshape media narratives in digital age

    After a purposeful hiatus, the Amasa Igniters Forum will take place on Tuesday, 21 May 2025, at the GIBS Auditorium in Illovo, Johannesburg, with the 2025 Forum embracing the theme: Reshaping Media Narratives in an Era of Radical Evolution: Purpose – Progress – Power.
    13 May 2025
    Source: © 123rf The AMASA Igniters Forum will take place on Tuesday, 21 May 2025 at the GIBS Auditorium in Illovo, Johannesburg
    Hosted by the Advertising Media Association of South Africa (Amasa), in strategic partnership with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), the forum is a bold reimagination of what the media industry needs in today’s shifting landscape, as technology, culture, and society continue to transform the ways we connect, communicate, and consume.

    This year’s theme is more than a slogan; it’s a collective call to action.

    It invites professionals to reflect deeply on the soul of media in a digital-first world: to lead with purpose, drive meaningful progress, and harness the power of storytelling, data, and innovation to shape societal change and elevate brand relevance.

    At Amasa, our mission is clear. Through our strategic pillars - Educate. Elevate. Inspire. - we bring thought-leadership and practical insights that challenge conventional thinking and spark conversation.

    We amplify the voices and visions redefining tomorrow’s media landscape, fuelling innovation, collaboration, and bold new thinking.

    Why it matters now

    Today’s media landscape is anything but static. From the rapid rise of generative AI and algorithm-driven content to growing concerns around data ethics, misinformation, and declining audience trust, the industry stands at a critical inflexion point.

    The Amasa Igniters Forum will offer timely, provocative conversations that address:

    • The cultural responsibility of media and brands
    • The ethics of data-driven storytelling and monetisation
    • Innovation that prioritises human connection over algorithmic output
    • Creative leadership in an age of digital disruption
    • Reclaiming media’s influence to shape identity, narrative and public discourse.

    “The Amasa Igniters Forum is a beacon for ethical storytelling and innovative thinking, and Gibs is proud to partner with Amasa to host this transformative event.

    "Our platform is designed to inspire, challenge, and provoke thought, ensuring that every attendee leaves with a renewed sense of purpose and innovation.

    "By bringing together industry leaders and innovators, we aim to harness the power of data and storytelling to create content that resonates deeply with diverse audiences and shapes societal change,” says Luleka Mzamo, head of communications and stakeholder management at GIBS.

    RSVP to attend the event here.

