Marketing Indaba welcomes L&G Consultancy as conference sponsor

Marketing Indaba Conference is welcoming L&G Consultancy powered by Sitecore as conference sponsor at this year’s event that will be held on 21 and 22 May 2025 at CTICC Cape Town.

L&G Consultancy is a technology partner for Smarter Digital Experiences. Founded in 2018 in Cape Town, L&G Consultancy is a fast-growing digital transformation company now operating in South Africa, the UAE, and India.

As a trusted technology partner, L&G helps brands simplify complex marketing objectives into easy, high-impact digital solutions. L&G offers a strong portfolio of business focused solutions that are tailored to modern needs.

These include AI-powered customer experience, real-time marketing analytics dashboards, cloud infrastructure for high-volume campaigns with scalability, and automation-led marketing operations that provide efficiency and growth. These capabilities help brands accelerate their digital maturity while staying agile in a rapidly evolving landscape.

A valued implementation partner for Sitecore and Microsoft platforms, L&G has built a reputation for excellence in a variety of sectors from financial services, retail, and marketing to the public sector.

"We are more than just a vendor. We see ourselves as your technology partner," says Gaurav Sharma, co-founder of L&G Consultancy. "Our clients like the fact that we're very hands-on and collaborative. We roll up our sleeves and sit alongside our clients to solve actual business problems, not just put in technology."

As a presenter at Marketing Indaba 2025, L&G is looking forward to sharing actionable learnings on how marketing organisations can elevate their digital maturity and create smarter, more integrated customer experiences.

For more information on L&G Consultancy visit them at https://lng-consultancy.com.

For details and bookings for Marketing Indaba, please visit www.marketingindaba.com.



