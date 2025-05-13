Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Marketing Indaba welcomes L&G Consultancy as conference sponsor

    Marketing Indaba Conference is welcoming L&G Consultancy powered by Sitecore as conference sponsor at this year’s event that will be held on 21 and 22 May 2025 at CTICC Cape Town.
    Issued by Cadek Media
    13 May 2025
    13 May 2025
    Marketing Indaba welcomes L&G Consultancy as conference sponsor

    L&G Consultancy is a technology partner for Smarter Digital Experiences. Founded in 2018 in Cape Town, L&G Consultancy is a fast-growing digital transformation company now operating in South Africa, the UAE, and India.

    As a trusted technology partner, L&G helps brands simplify complex marketing objectives into easy, high-impact digital solutions. L&G offers a strong portfolio of business focused solutions that are tailored to modern needs.

    These include AI-powered customer experience, real-time marketing analytics dashboards, cloud infrastructure for high-volume campaigns with scalability, and automation-led marketing operations that provide efficiency and growth. These capabilities help brands accelerate their digital maturity while staying agile in a rapidly evolving landscape.

    A valued implementation partner for Sitecore and Microsoft platforms, L&G has built a reputation for excellence in a variety of sectors from financial services, retail, and marketing to the public sector.

    "We are more than just a vendor. We see ourselves as your technology partner," says Gaurav Sharma, co-founder of L&G Consultancy. "Our clients like the fact that we're very hands-on and collaborative. We roll up our sleeves and sit alongside our clients to solve actual business problems, not just put in technology."

    As a presenter at Marketing Indaba 2025, L&G is looking forward to sharing actionable learnings on how marketing organisations can elevate their digital maturity and create smarter, more integrated customer experiences.

    For more information on L&G Consultancy visit them at https://lng-consultancy.com.

    For details and bookings for Marketing Indaba, please visit www.marketingindaba.com.

