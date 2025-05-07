Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Marketing Indaba 2025 to inspire and empower marketers in Cape Town this May

    The countdown has begun for Marketing Indaba 2025, one of South Africa’s leading marketing conferences now in its 15th year. The conference will be taking place on 21 and 22 May 2025 at the CTICC in Cape Town. The conference promises two dynamic days filled with cutting-edge insights, engaging panel discussions, and practical strategies to help marketers’ future-proof their marketing strategies and approach.
    Issued by Cadek Media
    7 May 2025
    With the theme Market Smarter the conference will dive into the tools, tactics, and thinking that help modern marketers do more with less, drive real results, and stay ahead of the curve. Delegates can expect to learn about modern marketing strategies, creative breakthroughs, and get practical insights that they can apply immediately.

    The conference will once again bring together a powerful lineup of 16+ speakers including marketing professionals, innovators, and thought leaders. The agenda includes topics such as the future of marketing, marketing to digital humans, AI tips for marketers, generative engine optimisation, experiential marketing, branding, digital and social media marketing strategies and more.

    There will also be plenty of interactive sessions like getting live insights from the room on the state of marketing in South Africa, panel discussions on effective advertising and future marketing opportunities, and a mini workshop on how marketers can think more creatively.

    Whether you're a marketer, brand leader, content creator, digital strategist, or small business owner, Marketing Indaba 2025 is a must-attend event for marketing professionals across all industries. The conference offers the inspiration, tools, and network to elevate your strategy in a fast-changing marketing landscape.

    Register now and view the full agenda at www.marketingindaba.com.

    We are welcoming our sponsors L&G Consultancy powered by Sitecore and StyleID.Africa at the Indaba this year. Delegates will have the opportunity to meet the sponsors in person.

    For attendee and media inquiries, speaker and sponsorship information, please contact Chris de Klerk, Cadek Media | 021 854 4700 | az.oc.kedac@ofni | www.marketingindaba.com

    Read more: Cadek Media, Marketing Indaba
