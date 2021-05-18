Amasa Media Management in Brand Building online course with Vega School: 1 July-9 September 2021

It is with great pleasure to announce that the Amasa Media Management In Brand Building short course will resume online from 1 July 2021. Lectures will take place on a Wednesday and a Saturday weekly for 10 weeks.
The Media Management course is designed to develop your ability to implement knowledge of various media tools and platforms in the context of brand building. The focus is on the practical dimensions of media planning and management
, and industry experts will guide you through the current thinking around traditional, electronic and digital platforms, as well as guide you through the media 'maths' and implementation of tools for planning. The Nuts and Bolts of Media Planning
, which is the learning material, is a foundation for media practitioners. It is a thorough collection of insights, models, frameworks and thought pieces put together by the industry's most experienced leaders (such as Wayne Bishop, Ilsa Grabbe, Gordon Muller, Rob Smuts and many more). The late Gordon Patterson also played a huge role in developing the course together with Amasa.
This short course covers:
- The media landscape
- Target markets and segmentation
- Media research
- Concepts of media planning and strategy
- Traditional big media (TV, newspapers, magazines, radio and out of home)
- Digital and new innovative media
- Media strategy
- The media plan
“This course is designed by the industry for the industry and addresses matters that affect the industry today. We are thankful to the industry experts who continually contribute their time to ensure that we maintain a high-quality standard of the course. We are also grateful for the partnership with the Vega School who have produced talented professionals within our industry. We look forward to a fruitful year,” said Memoria Masilela, the vice-chairperson of Amasa and head of education portfolio.Register with Vega School today!
As part of the Gordon Patterson Amasa Learnership Programme, Amasa is in search of talented young minds who will receive a bursary to study the Media Management Course in Brand Building. A total of 10 students will be awarded with the bursary. Contact Siboniso Mncube on moc.liamg@ebucnm.osinobis
for more details and the application form. Application closing date has been extended to 18 May 2021.