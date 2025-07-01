Workshops train Africa’s aspiring health professionals

St George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in the West Indies, Grenada, recently offered free workshops to aspiring healthcare professionals in Kenya and South Africa.

The workshops were aimed at helping aspiring medical students gain practical medical skills and gain insights from seasoned professionals.

In Nairobi, the workshop took place on Saturday, 28 June at the JW Marriott Hotel, while Johannesburg welcomed participants on Tuesday, 24 June at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Melrose Arch.

Both sessions were attended by high school and pre-med students, parents, and educators, and featured an agenda of hands-on training and academic exploration.

Participants were guided through key clinical skills such as suturing and blood pressure assessments, supported by a lecture on medical ethics. Both sessions featured a quiz activity designed to reinforce core concepts.

Each attendee received a branded suture kit and blood pressure kit, allowing them to continue refining their skills beyond the classroom.

“We are proud to empower the next generation of doctors by bringing the SGU experience closer to them,” said Bradley Wade, SGU’s regional director for Africa.

“These workshops not only provide a practical introduction to medicine but also open the door to a global medical education.”