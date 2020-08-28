Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Amasa presents She Leads. She Empowers. The Unique Qualities of Women Leadership - 31 August 4.30pm

28 Aug 2020
Issued by: Amasa
Having more female representation in a company has been proven to benefit the business, not just from an equality aspect only. Research by McKinsey Global Institute, found that the global GDP could be increased by $12tn by 2025 through the advancement of women in the workplace.

According to getsmarter.com, the unique qualities women bring in the workplace and leadership roles can benefit companies by having a more diverse approach to problem solving, increased organisational collaboration, enhanced employee engagement and improved financial performance.

Women possess natural soft skills that make them invaluable assets, while technical skills, experience and knowledge are important for most roles, companies are now regarding soft skills as critical. A study by global consulting firm Hay Group found that women outperform men in 11 of 12 key emotional intelligence competencies.

Most of the achievements by female leaders are not as widely published and talked about as they should. Their journey is often the toughest with many obstacles to overcome.

Join Amasa Ignite Webinar as we host women in the business, media and broader communications sectors to share their invaluable insights and journeys from a South African and global perspective on issues of leadership, navigating the current volatile environment, mentorship and more. The panelist are as follows:

Yvonne Johnston – Master Coach & Business Strategist. Lethepu Matshaba – Vice President Home Care, Unilever Africa. Mathe Okaba – CEO ASA. Kelebogile Ramokgopa – Educator & Founder at Secrets of Sisterhood. Memoria Masilela, Amasa Vice Chairperson & Account Manager

Forum details:
The Advertising Media Association of South Africa's primary focus is the education of people with an interest in the media, marketing and advertising industry.
