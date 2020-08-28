Afropolitan Woman Money Forum Webinar: Managing Finances During the Pandemic

Join Kaya FM for a Women's Month webinar, which will be taking place on Monday, 31 August 2020. The Afropolitan Woman Money Forum: Managing Finances During the Pandemic is a virtual panel discussion about a wide range of personal finance topics. The discussion, led by Kaya FM's key personalities: Gugulethu Mfuphi, Dr Sindi van Zyl and Sumitra Nydoo will touch on a range of financial issues including: investment opportunities, managing debt, budgeting, retrenchments, property and more.

"Those attending can expect an insightful session which will help them understand how the broader economy and news cycle impacts their back pocket."- Gugulethu Mfuphi."This is an opportunity for Afropolitan women to get educated and make informed decisions when it comes to their money."- Sumitra NaidooThe webinar will take place via Zoom and attendees will be given a chance to interact with the speakers - certified financial planner Tsungai Masendeke and vice-president of the Black Business Council Nkuli Bogopa.Women who are interested in becoming financially independent and growing their wealth especially during these hard times can register for the webinar free.31 August 2020.10am – 11.30amFor more information visit kayafm.co.za or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly Black, urban listeners between the ages of 25-49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts both music and talk. Kaya FM 95.9 broadcasts in English on the FM frequency signal 95(Dot)9, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current listenership stands at 456,000 per average day and 774,000 per average seven days. The music format offers a diverse soulful mix of adult contemporary music to smoother sounds like R&B, world music, soul and jazz. The station was recently named Commercial Station of the Year 2019 at the Liberty Radio Awards and Commercial Station of the Year 2020 at the South African Radio Awards.