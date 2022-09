The Radio Awards nominations were announced, and we are celebrating South Africa's only awards that recognise excellence in radio, The Radio Awards, have given Kaya 959 cause to celebrate. We have received 12 nominations in 9 categories, and we couldn't be more excited that the hard work the Kaya 959 team puts into offering quality broadcast content is being recognised.

The Home of the 'Code Switcher' is in the running for yearling bragging rights with a nomination in the category Commercial Station of the Year.

DJ Keyez

Here is the full list of Kaya 959 nominations deserving of the glory:

Station of the Year



Afternoon Drive Show: Kaya Drive



Business and Finance Show: Kaya Biz



Content Producer: Masego Tlhakanye: Kaya Drive



Content Producer: Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning: DJ Keyez



Field News Reporter: Nosipho Radebe



Music Show: Best T in the City



Music Show: The Ultimate Kaya 959 Top 30 with DJ Keyez



Station Imaging



Traffic Presenter: Juliet Joseph



Traffic Presenter: Tyroline G Franks



Weekend Radio Show: G’s Up



Well done Team Kaya 959. We can’t wait to hear your names being called out on 26 November.