    25 on the air with Kaya 959

    22 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Kaya 959
    Kaya 959 celebrates a milestone this August - 25 years on the air. 1997 was a watershed year when Kaya FM 95.9, as it was known then, disrupted the airwaves as the first privately-owned commercial radio station to be licensed by ICASA. The station has been an icon of music entertainment and talkback radio for a diverse audience ever since.

    25 on the air with Kaya 959

    This year, the journey continues on the street and on the air when Kaya 959 celebrates its rich legacy on Saturday, 3 September 2022, at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium with a massive family entertainment event.

    25 On the Air is a celebratory experience that will honour the forerunners of 1997, the die-hards that have stayed the course, the explorers that have found resonance with the station by chance, and the newcomers who have been pleasantly surprised by their experience.

    The Kaya 959 25 On the Air event will take revellers back to the nostalgic days of kwaito with performances by Trompies, Kabelo Mr Bouga 2 Shoes, and Thebe Lenyora; moving on to hip hop, Afro soul and Afro tech performances from today’s biggest stars in the form of Zakes Bantwini, Khuli Chana, Ami Faku, Vusi Nova, and Nomfundo Moh.

    Kaya 959’s very own DJ Keyez, Sol Phenduka, Tbose, Dineo Ranaka, and the legendary Nicky B, who has been with Kaya 959 since inception, will be on the decks.

    “We are excited to be connecting physically with the Kaya 959 audience again. The Kaya 959 25 On the Air event comes after a long period of isolation and uncertainty for most people, and they cannot wait to experience life as it is meant to be. The station has not only survived but has thrived for 25 years in a challenging space. This event is an opportunity to acknowledge the power of the human spirit, and to celebrate the collective will that has led us to find one another on this journey,” says managing director of Kaya 959 Sibongile Mtyali.

    Tickets for the Kaya 20 On the Air event are sold at Tickepro.co.za and performances start from 10am ending at 6pm.

    Ticket info:

    Family Package: R350 (2 adults & 2 Kids)
    Kids: R100
    Adults: R150
    VIP Tickets: R500

    Note: Kids’ age from 1 - 12 years old.

    Kaya 959
    From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms.
