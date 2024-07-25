Lifestyle Music
    Magic Music Sessions returns, Lira makes a comeback

    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    Vertex Events’ Magic Music Sessions makes an exciting return on Saturday, 27 July 2024 and will feature talented and multi-platinum selling songbird, Lira.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Following a two-year break to focus on recovering from the stroke, I am excited to be performing once again with my band at the Magic Music Sessions event. I look forward to seeing you all there”, states an excited Lira.

    Ushering in an exciting lineup for attendees, names such as Lira, Sjava, Ami Faku, Big Zulu, Jumbo, Bucy Radebe and Msizi Shembe will leave fans wanting more as they grace the stage with their top tier sing-along live performances.

    Expresses Vertex Events’ executive director, Thato Segaole says “Magic Music Sessions is an impeccable production and solid event entity that we have built throughout the years. Attendees can expect without fail, nothing short of a quality, professional, picturesque and entertaining production.”

    Tickets are available at www.webtickets.co.za.

    Let's do Biz