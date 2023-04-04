Attendees at the Oppenheimers’ South African Future Trust 2024 Summit can take our country forward

The country’s premiere entrepreneurial showcase, the South African Future Trust Summit returns to the Sandton Convention Centre on 24 and 25 October with more speakers, more stages, more opportunities, and a R500,000 investment prize for one stellar delegate.

Headlining the event are African Leadership Academy founder Fred Swaniker; founder and CEO of the Rehumanize Institute, and co-founder and previous CEO of SingularityU Nordic, Laila Pawlak; Tasha’s Group CEO and founder Natasha Sideris; South African songstress and motivational speaker Lira; financial journalist, speaker and author Bruce Whitfield, and Veldskoen co-founder and CEO Nick Dreyer – with many more big-name presenters yet to be announced. The presenters and panellists will share their unique insights into how best to tackle the challenges all entrepreneurs face on their journey.

A unique opportunity is also up for grabs – one worth R500,000 that could help a fledgling business take the leap into the mainstream. One delegate who attends and can demonstrate how they brought their experience gained during the summit to bear on their own businesses, stands to win a R500,000 investment in their venture at the 2025 South African Future Trust Awards.

“The purpose of the South African Future Trust is to enable entrepreneurial ventures in South Africa, to grow the job market and build the economy,” explains SAFT chair, Jonathan Oppenheimer. “The summit is an essential building block in bringing together our partners, experts and contributors to help entrepreneurs realise their dreams. We can build a better country if we pull together – something we do so well as South Africans – and we’re here to help harness that creativity, stamina and ingenuity to help move the country in the right direction.”

Now in its second year, the 2024 South African Future Trust Summit has evolved into an ‘unconference’ at the request of attendees. The staggered schedule gives attendees the opportunity to tailor their own programme and take in the presentations and panel discussions, which will have the greatest impact on their business.

The summit includes a free, dedicated business advisory zone covering legal, tax and compliance advice for new and established entrepreneurial ventures. Over 200 entrepreneurs will showcase their products, services and solutions. The event culminates in a live pitch session where entrepreneurs have an unprecedented opportunity to get their business in front of some of the planet’s leading investors.

Visit https://summit.southafricanfuturetrust.org/ for tickets and details.



