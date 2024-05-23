Industries

    Stephen Grootes returns to Primedia to host the Money Show

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Veteran journalist Stephen Grootes is rejoining Primedia Broadcasting to host the Money Show on 702 and CapeTalk.
    Stephen Grootes returns to Primedia to host the Money Show

    “After an intense political period, this is the perfect time to return to Primedia as many of our national debates will now be about business and the economy. The Money Show is an important part of our national narrative, and this is an amazing chance to help drive that discussion,” said Grootes.

    Stephen Grootes began his career at Primedia Broadcasting as an EWN reporter in 2002. He ascended to the role of EWN’s senior political editor, a position he held for 15 years. Additionally, he hosted the Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk for five years and had a stint hosting the Breakfast Show on 702.

    Grootes departed from CapeTalk and 702 to host the breakfast show SAfm Sunrise on SAfm, where he has spent the last six years.

    Mzo Jojwana, the chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting, expressed his enthusiasm for Grootes’ return: “We are delighted that Stephen Grootes is coming back home to his roots. He is a highly regarded journalist and commentator, well-connected with and respected by newsmakers and the business community. He’s not just a talented radio personality, but also a highly respected television anchor, writer and analyst. He brings a wealth of experience to 702 and CapeTalk, and we are excited that he is returning to the Primedia family to host the Money Show.”

    In addition to his radio programme on SAfm, Grootes is an anchor on Newzroom Afrika and has been contributing to The Daily Maverick for the last fifteen years.

    The Money Show is broadcast on CapeTalk and 702 on weekday evenings between 6pm and 8pm. It reports on and covers significant news from the world of business and finance, featuring interviews with business leaders and newsmakers. It plays a vital role in demystifying the financial world and providing information about investing and personal finance.

    Stephen will take over hosting the Money Show from Bruce Whitfield, who left Primedia at the end of last month to pursue new opportunities after hosting the show for over 20 years.

    Stephen re-joins Primedia Broadcasting at the beginning of August.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

    Let's do Biz