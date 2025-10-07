Primedia triumphs at SAPOA 2025 Property Development Awards, securing prestigious refurbishment honour

Primedia is proud to announce its success at the South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) 2025 Property Development for Innovative Excellence Awards, having secured the Refurbishment Award for its visionary and expertly executed Primedia Campus in Sandown, Sandton.

Established in 1966, SAPOA is the authoritative, member-driven organisation and official voice of South Africa’s commercial and industrial real estate sector. SAPOA plays a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the property industry by representing the interests of property investors, developers and managing agents. Since 2008, its Property Development Awards have become the definitive benchmark for innovation and excellence in real estate development – an accolade that carries immense prestige and influence across the sector.

The Primedia Campus is not merely a building; it is a bold statement of creative efficacy and architectural ingenuity. Spearheaded by Group CEO Jonathan Procter, this refurbishment project was executed with a clear vision to nurture creativity, synergy and collaboration by uniting Primedia’s 947,702, EWN, Out-of-Home, Primedia Studios, and Primedia Sport within a single, cohesive working environment. The building’s intentional industrial aesthetic boldly challenges conventional office design, positioning Primedia at the vanguard of work-life balance.

Jonathan Procter remarks, “The Primedia Campus embodies far more than a physical space – it is the crucible of creativity, innovation, and strategic alliance that our future rests upon. By fostering an environment that blends aesthetic industriousness with functional unity, we have not only transformed our operations but set a new benchmark for creatives in the industry. This award from SAPOA is a resounding endorsement of our forward-thinking ethos and our creative excellence and innovation.”

Primedia’s award serves as reminder in a fast-evolving international media landscape that global competition is relentless. With a foundation rooted in deliberate design and creative collaboration, Primedia continues to reinforce its leading position and inspires the broader media sector to respond to the highly competitive creative industry at a local level, defending local creatives and the industry.



