Samro's 2026 Music Creation Support Fund calls for applications

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has availed R3m for the sixth instalment of its flagship programme, the Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF).

In 2026, the fund will once again support 120 Full and Associate Members of Samro, with each receiving a grant of up to R25,000 to compose new musical works that can generate income and sustain their creative careers.

Since its inception in 2021, Samro has invested R13.5m into the MCSF programme to empower members with resources to produce original music. Initially, 100 recipients received up to R25,000 each year. From 2024, Samro expanded the programme to 120 recipients, a commitment that continues in 2026 to benefit a broader group of eligible members.

Over the years, the programme has seen remarkable growth in demand and participation with 3,366 applications between 2021 and 2025. Samro continues to track participation trends to encourage inclusivity.

Notably, while 2023 saw a surge in female applications (36%, up from 17% in 2022), subsequent years have highlighted the need for renewed efforts to encourage more female participation.

The MCSF initiative contributes towards the creation of new, original musical works that have not yet been published, performed publicly, or broadcast.

This includes original compositions or the completion of unpublished projects such as EPs, albums, music videos, or scores.

The initiative is designed to support members in creating and launching new works and/or re-establishing their presence in the competitive music industry landscape through leveraging the MCSF grant.

The majority of applicants to date have come from Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

For 2026, Samro continues to encourage submissions from other provinces to ensure equal opportunities across the country.

Full and Associate Members of Samro are invited to apply. Full and Associate Members are categorised as earning members who are eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). They also enjoy benefits such as access to the Samro Retirement Annuity Fund (SRAF) and the Samro Funeral Benefit.

Those who have already benefitted from the programme within the last three years are urged not to apply, to ensure that this initiative helps support as many first-time beneficiaries as possible.

Applications will be assessed on merit by an independent multi-disciplinary committee of industry professionals, who will consider the originality of the work, the feasibility of the work plan and budget, as well as the potential success of the project.

The adjudication committee’s decisions are final.

The deadline for applications is 31 October 2025. Late submissions will not be accepted.

