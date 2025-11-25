Trending
Samro board clarifies no complaint filed against its independent director Sisa Mayekiso with Saica
In response to the Sunday World article of 7 November 2025, titled “Artists report Samro director Sisa Mayekiso (CA) to Saica”, the Board of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) wishes to clarify recent reports suggesting that a complaint had been lodged by Artists United with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) against Samro’s lndependent lead board member and interim chairperson, Sisa Mayekiso. The Board had previously requested a copy of this complaint, which was never provided.
We wish to place on record that Saica has formally indicated that no complaint has been lodged against Mayekiso.
The board further affirms its full confidence in Mayekiso as the interim chairperson and commends his continued commitment to the organisation’s values and his professionalism and leadership. This campaign to tarnish people’s reputations is unwarranted, with far-reaching personal and professional consequences.
Samro takes matters of governance, ethics, and institutional reputation with the utmost seriousness and remains firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of accountability, integrity, and professional conduct in all aspects of its leadership and operations.
The primary role of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation is to administer Performing Rights on behalf of our members.
