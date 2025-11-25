South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

NielsenIQAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBroad MediaTenacityPREast Coast RadioAchievement Awards GroupeatbigfishAdBotOLC Through The Line CommunicationsOFM RadioOur Salad MixDaily MaverickProvantageOgilvy South AfricaGoogleEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Samro board clarifies no complaint filed against its independent director Sisa Mayekiso with Saica

    In response to the Sunday World article of 7 November 2025, titled “Artists report Samro director Sisa Mayekiso (CA) to Saica”, the Board of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) wishes to clarify recent reports suggesting that a complaint had been lodged by Artists United with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) against Samro’s lndependent lead board member and interim chairperson, Sisa Mayekiso. The Board had previously requested a copy of this complaint, which was never provided.
    Issued by SAMRO
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    Samro board clarifies no complaint filed against its independent director Sisa Mayekiso with Saica

    We wish to place on record that Saica has formally indicated that no complaint has been lodged against Mayekiso.

    The board further affirms its full confidence in Mayekiso as the interim chairperson and commends his continued commitment to the organisation’s values and his professionalism and leadership. This campaign to tarnish people’s reputations is unwarranted, with far-reaching personal and professional consequences.

    Samro takes matters of governance, ethics, and institutional reputation with the utmost seriousness and remains firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of accountability, integrity, and professional conduct in all aspects of its leadership and operations.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    SAMRO
    The primary role of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation is to administer Performing Rights on behalf of our members.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz