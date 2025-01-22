Unleashing creativity: Samro Invests R3m in 2025 Music Creation Support Fund grants

As South Africa’s creative economy continues to evolve, access to funding remains a vital catalyst for musicians to produce, innovate, and grow. Recognising this need, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has once again stepped up with its flagship Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF), awarding grants to 120 music creators for the 2025 funding cycle.

Each selected member will receive a grant of up to R25,000 to develop new, royalty-generating works, ranging from compositions and albums, to music videos and music scores. With R3m disbursed this year, the fund has now distributed over R13.5m since its inception in 2021, supporting a total of 540 members to date.

“These recipients embody the bold creativity, cultural influence, and artistic excellence that define South African music today,” says Lesego Maforah, CSI manager at Samro. “The Music Creation Support Fund plays a vital role in supporting our members with the resources needed to bring new works to life. It’s about supporting our unique creative identity and building a more inclusive, sustainable music ecosystem.”

Applications for the 2025 cycle opened in December 2024 and closed at the end of January 2025. This year saw 615 members apply for support, reflecting both the fund’s consistent impact and the sector’s hunger for opportunity.

To promote fairness and wider access, eligibility for all Samro CSI programmes excludes members who had received funding from any Samro CSI programme in the past three years. This rotation model ensures broader participation and the recognition of emerging talent.

“The 2025 funding cycle focused not only on artistic merit and project feasibility but also on diversity and gender representation, which were key factors in the adjudication process,” adds Maforah. “Samro remains deeply committed to addressing imbalances and supporting an inclusive pipeline of creators, one that truly reflects the vibrancy and potential of South Africa’s music landscape.”

The recipients, drawn from a wide variety of musical backgrounds and genres, are expected to create musical works that generate cultural value and contribute to the sustainability of their careers.

“With four successful rounds completed, the MCSF has cemented its role as more than just a funding mechanism. It sparks artistic innovation and empowers our members to thrive, reach new audiences, and contribute to the diverse South African music repertoire," concludes Maforah.

Through this and other corporate social investment initiatives, Samro continues to champion artistic development, uphold creators’ rights, and serve as a trusted voice in building a stronger, more equitable future for music in Southern Africa.

View the full list of 2025 recipients here.



