Samro embraces digital transformation with the new online appointment booking system

Samro has taken a significant step in embracing technology to streamline its services and enhance efficiency. On 10 February 2025, Samro officially launched its online appointment booking system, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and improved member experience. This system, now fully operational and accessible via the Samro website, is designed to offer greater convenience and efficiency to members.

The introduction of the online appointment booking system marks a transformative shift from traditional walk-in consultations to scheduled appointments for both in-person and online consultations. The introduction of the appointment booking system means that walk-in consultations will no longer be accommodated at Samro’s offices. This strategic change ensures that members receive a more personalised and efficient service, regardless of their location, reducing waiting times and allowing Samro to better allocate resources.

This initiative is part of Samro’s broader digital transformation strategy, which includes the launch of an online application system in May 2023 and the ongoing implementation of the Business System Replacement project, which has seen improvements in the frequency of distributions paid out to members. In the past, Samro paid out distributions once a year for each distribution category, such as television, radio and general, live, film, and foreign, while the MIT (mobile and internet transmission) category was paid quarterly already. Supplementary distributions, such as post-distribution adjustments, were also made.

In 2023, Samro successfully implemented a transformative initiative to enhance the royalty distribution process, increasing the number of distributions from 15 in 2022 to 21 in 2023 and further expanding to 29 distributions in 2024, reflecting a continued commitment to efficiency and timely royalty payments. This shift away from the previous model of annual distributions across categories such as television, radio, live music, cinema and foreign royalties reflects Samro's commitment to providing members with more timely, efficient, and consistent earnings.

The decision to introduce online appointment booking was driven by a significant increase in demand. In 2018 alone, Samro received 18,000 new applications, and in the years that followed, this number grew to an average of 33,000 registrations annually. Similarly, the organisation experienced a spike in walk-in consultations, leading to longer queues and increased pressure on resources.

By moving to an online booking system, Samro ensures that all member requests and queries receive dedicated attention, resulting in a more personalised and efficient service. This initiative allows Samro to optimise its operations while prioritising fairness, integrity, and accessibility for its members.

The introduction of the online appointment booking system aligns with its commitment to modernising operations and delivering a seamless digital experience for music creators and publishers.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.samro.org.za.



