Call for applications: Samro Music Business Masterclass 2025 with Academy of Sound Engineering

Samro, in partnership with the Academy of Sound Engineering, is pleased to announce the second iteration of the Music Business Masterclass for the 2025 intake. This programme is a career development opportunity for Samro full and associate members in Gauteng and the Western Cape, offering 30 fully funded bursaries – a 50% increase compared to 2024. Building on the success of the inaugural intake, this flagship initiative continues to grow, equipping music professionals with essential business skills to thrive in the industry. The MBM course has become an integral component of Samro's corporate social investment (CSI) mission, which is curated to empower music professionals with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in South Africa’s competitive music industry.

The music industry is continuously evolving, and Samro is committed to ensuring that members remain empowered and knowledgeable about the complexities of the music business and its opportunities. In partnership with the Academy of Sound Engineering, the Music Business Masterclass is a focused course that provides essential insights into the music industry, covering key role players in the music ecosystem, legal and financial aspects, royalties, contracts, and copyright laws. Through practical examples and real case studies, participants will learn to form informed decisions and confidently navigate the industry.

Samro and the Academy of Sound Engineering are dedicated to building a more inclusive and diverse music industry through this tailored programme. With a deliberate focus on empowering underrepresented groups, especially women in music, Samro is paving the way for a more prosperous and balanced future. This is an exceptional opportunity for Samro members to access critical industry knowledge, explore career development paths, and build alliances with the next generation of music industry leaders.

“Academy of Sound Engineering supports musicians in three key areas: refining their artistic talents, familiarising them with state-of-the-art studio equipment, and most importantly, providing comprehensive music industry knowledge such as the MBM. This ensures that those who graduate from the programme are well-rounded creatives, poised to either achieve stardom or become valuable contributors in the music industry.” Nick Matzukis, director of the Academy of Sound Engineering, said.

Renowned composer and inaugural graduate Selaolo Selota shared: "Despite my experience, this course revealed knowledge gaps I hadn’t noticed. Now, I have a 360° understanding of my creative portfolio, industry navigation, and maximising monetisation."

Key details:

Programme start date: 31 April 2025

Applications open: 5 March 2025

Application deadline: 24 March 2025

Eligibility:

Applicants must be full or associate members of Samro



Applicants should not have received any CSI support over the past three years.



The application details are emailed directly to Samro full and associate members

Bursaries:

A total of 30 fully funded bursaries are available.

To apply, candidates must commit to attending in-person classes and be ready to engage fully in the course. Applications will be assessed based on merit by a committee of industry professionals, and the adjudicator's decisions will be final.



