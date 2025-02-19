Samro announces the 2025 Samro Music Business Lab bursary recipients

Samro is pleased to announce the 50 bursary recipients of the second iteration of the Samro Music Business Publisher Training Programme, presented in collaboration with the Music Business Lab (MBL) and certified by the University of Pretoria. This milestone reflects the programme’s growth and continued commitment to equipping emerging music entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the evolving music industry.

The Music Business Publisher Training Programme is an intensive six-week programme that provides participants with in-depth knowledge of music publishing, revenue generation, product innovation, and entrepreneurship. By focusing on career advancement and industry-specific training, the programme empowers participants to build sustainable careers and unlock their full potential in the music industry.

The Music Business Lab remains dedicated to fostering the growth of Africa’s music industry through specialised training, incubation, and professional development. Under the leadership of industry experts Ninel Musson (Vth Season) and Beth Arendse (SA Creative Industries Incubator), the programme provides valuable insights for emerging music entrepreneurs, equipping them with strategies to enhance their revenue growth, foster product innovation, and achieve entrepreneurial success.

This year, Samro received 34% more applications compared to 2024, a testament to the increasing demand for structured support and industry-relevant training. A dedicated panel of independent adjudicators assessed each submission, ensuring a fair and rigorous selection process. After careful assessment, 50 promising music entrepreneurs and publishers were selected. The recipients are individuals with one to three years of industry experience, independent publishers managing artists, and self-published musicians actively distributing their music on digital platforms.

Samro congratulates the 50 bursary recipients and commends their dedication to advancing their careers within the music industry. As these emerging music entrepreneurs embark on this transformative journey, Samro remains committed to supporting their growth and success. The Music Business Publisher Training Programme is an essential part of Samro’s broader mission to enhance the capabilities of Africa’s music industry and ensure that talented individuals are equipped with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. Samro looks forward to seeing the impact of this year’s cohort as they contribute to the future of music publishing and creative entrepreneurship in Africa.

Please click here to view the full list of the 2025 Samro Music Business Lab Bursary Recipients.



