A healthy work-life balance – is It possible?

What is a work-life balance? And is such a thing achievable in any way or form? Let’s start with the phrase. It can be a bit misleading… Are we not engaging in life when we are at work ? The trusty Oxford Dictionary describes it as “the division of one’s time and focus between working and family or leisure activities.” That sounds a bit better, doesn’t it?

The average South African spends a third of their awake time working. According to Andrea Desfarges, the term work/life balance has come to symbolise a behaviour where we are living more flexible lives. However, on closer inspection we can quickly deride this notion as a myth, a red herring, that is still based on the idea that our work and home lives occupy two opposing sections, divided by an invisible line that we can move to suit our daily activities. Life is not a pie chart!

In today’s world, getting caught up in your job and neglecting your personal needs is very easy. After the pandemic, more and more people are working from home, making it even more difficult to separate working life from living life.

How do you know when this balance is out of whack?

Overworking: You are working long hours, including weekends and holidays. Even when not at work or working, you are thinking about work.

Strained relationships: Both inside and outside of work, your relationships are suffering. You may be easily irritated by co-workers and distant with loved ones, or vice-versa!

Burnout: You can’t concentrate, you can’t relax and you can’t focus. You just can’t anymore!

No personal life: You turn down social invitations and don’t get around to things that need your attention – mail, dishes, laundry, pets and people. You simply can’t find time for your hobbies.

Lack of self-care: You don’t get enough sleep or exercise and you battle to take time off when you are sick. You don’t remember your last holiday and don’t have any plans for one in the near future.

Stop! Dolly Parton said: “Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” At least realising that your balance is leaning too far in one direction is the first step in fixing it.

What are the next steps?

1. Boundaries

Make sure that there’s a clear separation between your work and personal life. This can be easier said than done, especially if you work from home. Try to have a work zone and don’t let it overlap with your “play” space. The kitchen table is not a great idea…

2. Time management

This can make all the difference in finding balance. Prioritise tasks and set realistic so you can be more productive at work and more relaxed during personal hours. At home, allocate working hours and stick to them!

3. Take a break

Your well-being will make you more productive and focused whatever you are doing. Don’t get stuck behind that desk for hours on end! Take small breaks, relax, stretch and even do nothing at all. This will help you to re-focus on the task at hand and reduce burnout.

4. Communicate

Tell people how you are feeling and ask for support. You can talk to your supervisor, employer, friends or family. If this is not enough, you may want to work with a therapist or life coach. Whoever you talk to, be honest!

5. Digital detox

Technology can be very helpful in saving time and effort, but too much screen time can harm your health and focus. Take regular breaks from your digital devices during the workday and disconnect from your phone for a while. Even small periods of digital detoxing, especially before bed, will help you to sleep better and make you feel healthier at work and home.

6. Move it!

Never underestimate the power of exercise! It makes you feel happier, healthier and more self-confident, and who doesn’t want that?

7. Me time

Make time for your hobbies and passions. Put it in your diary and just do it. This is one of the greatest tools to separate your job from your personal life. Self-care is part of this. Take a long bubble bath, book a mani or read that book you been meaning to read. Find the time for socialising with your friends… and if you are going to enjoy a couple of drinks, remember to take two capsules of Myrkl* two hours beforehand for a refreshed feeling the next morning.

Life is for living! Work is part of life, not a separate thing. If you find a balance that works for you, you can enjoy both.

Important notes:

*MYRKL is a supplement designed to support well-being while consuming alcohol and promote responsible alcohol consumption. It efficiently breaks down the absorption of alcohol, giving you the opportunity to enjoy your social experiences regret-free. Do not take more than the recommended dose of 2 capsules in 24 hours.

Based on a randomised placebo-controlled double-blind crossover study, conducted with 24 healthy subjects. Subjects were randomised to take 2 capsules/day of AB001 or placebo for 1 week prior to experimental day, where they ingested a light breakfast and drank a moderate glass of spirit (0.3 g/kg body weight).

