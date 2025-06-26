Networking: It’s more than just signing deals

When you hear the word 'networking', what comes to mind? Probably a room full of people awkwardly balancing wine glasses and business cards, right? But let’s be honest, it’s way more than that.

Real networking isn’t just about getting someone to sign on the dotted line. It’s about building meaningful relationships that last beyond the handshake, the pitch, or even the project. And for ambitious professionals, especially those navigating the hustle of their 20s and 30s, it’s a total game-changer.

The stats speak for themselves

Let’s start with the obvious. If you’re looking to grow your career, you can’t ignore networking. According to GoRemotely, 80% of professionals believe it’s vital to career success, and around 35% say they landed their most recent job thanks to a connection (GoRemotely, 2023).

Here’s the kicker: roughly 70% of jobs are never even advertised – they’re filled through referrals, word-of-mouth, and the kind of conversations that happen over coffee or drinks (GoRemotely, 2023). That means if you're not actively building relationships, you're potentially missing out on the majority of opportunities.

It’s not just about getting hired

One of the biggest misconceptions is that networking only matters when you’re on the job hunt. In reality, it’s useful at every stage, whether you’re aiming for a promotion, building a personal brand, switching industries, or launching something of your own.

Your network can help you stay on top of trends, solve problems quicker, and access insights that aren’t ‘Googleable’. Think of it like having a built-in support system; a mix of mentors, collaborators, and friends who have your back.

Offline still wins (yes, even now)

Online platforms like LinkedIn are useful, no doubt. 35% of people say it’s helped them uncover new opportunities (GoRemotely, 2023). But real connection? That still happens in person.

Sometimes it’s over a shared laugh at an event, or while chatting with someone you didn’t expect to click with at a friend’s birthday party. These are the moments where networking stops feeling like work and starts feeling human.

And yes, there might be a drink or two involved.

Play the long game

The best networkers aren’t trying to 'close' on the first chat. They know it’s a long game. Think about it like this: you don’t water a plant once and expect it to bloom. You keep showing up, checking in, offering help, and sharing ideas.

Over time, that consistency builds trust. And trust? That’s where the magic happens. Whether it’s a collaboration, a job referral, or just being top of mind when someone hears about an opportunity, it all starts with a genuine relationship.

Networking ≠ self-promotion

Let’s clear this up: networking doesn’t always mean talking about yourself. In fact, the most memorable conversations are often the ones where you do the listening.

Ask questions. Offer advice. Introduce people who could benefit from knowing each other. When you focus on being helpful, rather than impressive, people remember and appreciate you for it.

And yes, it's okay to be strategic. Just don't be slimy. People can smell insincerity a mile away. If your only reason for connecting is to 'get something', it won’t go far. But if you’re genuinely curious about others, and you’re adding value where you can, the returns will come.

How to get better at it (without feeling weird)

If networking still feels awkward, here are a few low-pressure ways to start:

Message someone you admire. Just say you liked their work or post. No pitch needed.



Attend smaller events. Big conferences are intimidating. Intimate talks or workshops are great for real conversation.



Reconnect. Reach out to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. A simple 'Hey, how have you been?' can go a long way.



Be consistent. A quick check-in every few months beats one message every two years asking for a favour.

Also, don’t underestimate the power of grabbing a casual drink or lunch. Sometimes the best ideas (and partnerships) start off with 'I wasn’t planning to network today, but…'

Final thought

At the end of the day, networking is about people, not pitches. Whether you're working your way up the corporate ladder, building your own thing, or simply figuring it out as you go, surrounding yourself with smart, generous, and interesting people will make the journey richer.

So send that message. Show up to that event. Have the conversation.

The real wins in networking often come when you're not trying to win at all.

The real wins in networking often come when you’re not trying to win at all.



