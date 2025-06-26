Tourism Hospitality
    Cape Town’s young hospitality stars rise through Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

    As Youth Month honours the sacrifices that shaped South Africa’s democracy, it also shines a light on the young talent now redefining key industries. Hospitality, long a training ground for creativity, resilience, and opportunity, continues to open doors for the country’s youth.
    26 Jun 2025
    Source: Radisson Red Waterfront
    At Cape Town’s Radisson Red Waterfront, three young professionals are proving what’s possible when passion meets opportunity. Alicia Blauw, Julius Petersen, and Sibulele Fon are making their mark in the industry through their journey with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

    Connecting youth to hospitality careers

    Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator is a South African non-profit organisation dedicated to tackling youth unemployment by linking young people with skills development, work opportunities, and career pathways. By partnering with businesses and training providers, Harambee is helping build sustainable careers in sectors like hospitality.

    Alicia Blauw: Finding purpose through confidence

    "This programme gave me the training and support I needed to prepare for the hospitality industry," says Blauw, now a food and drinks creative. She has found not only confidence, but also purpose. "Before this, youth were often overlooked, many sitting at home without work or a future. But this programme gives hope."

    Alicia Blauw, Food and Creative, Radisson Red Waterfront
    A memorable highlight for Blauw was mastering barista skills — a seemingly small achievement that opened the door to self-belief. Her message to fellow young people is clear: “Never give up hope. There’s something meant for you. God gave everyone a purpose. Dream it, then put it into action.”

    Julius Petersen: Building professionalism and pride

    Petersen, also a food and drinks creative, credits Harambee with instilling professionalism and teamwork. “It showed me what’s expected in this industry and how to handle it." He values the diversity of the hospitality environment, and one memorable moment: “I got to meet a celebrity who really liked me."

    Julius Petersen, Food and Creative, Radisson Red Waterfront
    For Petersen, Youth Month is a reminder to honour those who paved the way. “It reminds me not to quit on my dreams and never forget who I am and what I’m capable of.”

    Sibulele Fon: Growth behind the coffee bar

    For Fon, now a barista at Radisson Red, the programme created both opportunity and personal growth. “It educated me about hospitality and helped me get where I am now.” Pulling his first coffee behind the bar was a defining moment.

    Sibulele Fon, Barista, Radisson Red Waterfront
    It also boosted his social confidence. “My communication skills have improved. I’m more interactive than ever before.” His advice to peers? “Reach for the stars. Don’t limit yourself. You CAN achieve more than you ever expected.”

    Investing in youth means investing in SA’s future

    All three credit Harambee and Radisson Red for providing an environment where young people can thrive. Their stories capture the spirit of Youth Month, honouring the past while actively building a brighter, more inclusive future.

    Blauw, Petersen, and Fon show that with the right support, young South Africans can lead with creativity, courage, and heart.

    Let's do Biz