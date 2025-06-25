Marriott to add over 50 new properties in Africa by 2027

Marriott International has announced plans to expand its footprint in Africa with the addition of more than 50 properties and over 9,000 rooms by the end of 2027.

Source: Supplied | Kampala Marriott Hotel

As part of its growth strategy, the group plans to enter five new markets — Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, and Mauritania — while strengthening its presence in existing destinations including South Africa, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and Nigeria. Marriott currently operates nearly 150 properties and 26,000 rooms across 20 African countries.

"We are witnessing a transformation of Africa’s tourism sector driven by visionary government agendas, substantial infrastructure development, enhanced regional and international connectivity and diversified travel experiences, all of which are laying the foundation for a thriving hospitality sector," says Jerome Briet, chief development officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The planned expansion will focus on luxury, premium, and select-service brands, with significant growth anticipated for Protea Hotels by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and an increasing appetite for branded residential projects. More than 30% of the anticipated additions are expected to be conversions and adaptive reuse projects.

"Africa is home to emerging marketplaces that offer significant growth opportunities across major gateway cities, commercial centres, safari circuits and resort destinations," adds Karim Cheltout, senior vice president – development, Middle East and Africa.

Source: Supplied | Morea House, Autograph Collection

North and East Africa drive growth

North and East Africa account for over 60% of the group’s planned pipeline on the continent. In Egypt, Marriott expects to debut Aloft Hotels in Africa with the opening of Aloft Ghazala Bay on the North Coast in 2027. More than half of its projects in the country will involve conversions or adaptive reuse.

Morocco will see the introduction of the AC Hotels by Marriott brand, with a Casablanca property scheduled for 2027.

In East Africa, the company continues to build on demand for safari lodges and adventure travel. Following the launch of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in 2023, six new safari properties are scheduled by 2027. These include The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp (Kenya) and Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection (Tanzania), both expected this year.

Its portfolio in Tanzania is set to more than double over the next two years, while five new properties are planned for Kenya, including two Courtyard by Marriott hotels in Nairobi. Uganda will see its first Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments open in Kampala before the end of 2025.

Expansion targets in West Africa

In West Africa, Nigeria remains a key focus, with six new hotels expected by 2027, including the country’s first Courtyard by Marriott properties in Abuja.

The group is also preparing to debut in three new West African markets. A Four Points by Sheraton is scheduled to open this year in Sao Vicente, Cape Verde. Côte d'Ivoire will welcome an Autograph Collection Hotel in Assinie-Mafia in 2027, while a Sheraton Hotel is due to open in Nouakchott, Mauritania, later this year.

Source: Supplied | The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp

Southern and Central Africa growth steady

South Africa — Marriott’s largest African market — will see the addition of Morea House, an Autograph Collection Hotel in Cape Town this year, followed by a new property within Kruger National Park in 2026.

The company will also open a Protea Hotel by Marriott and a Four Points by Sheraton in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, by the end of 2025. In Madagascar, a Delta Hotels by Marriott is due this year, with a Protea Hotel in Antananarivo planned for 2026.

The expansion plan includes a Le Méridien hotel in Cameroon, expected in 2027.