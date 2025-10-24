South Africa
Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Aleph Hospitality to launch Kenya’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel

    Aleph Hospitality, an independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a management agreement with Ava Hotel Limited to operate Kenya’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. The agreement underscores Aleph Hospitality’s expanding presence in East Africa.
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Ava Hotel Nairobi, located in the Lavington suburb near Nairobi’s city centre, will offer 91 guest rooms, restaurants, lounges, a rooftop, swimming pool, fitness area, meeting rooms, and a business centre. The property is designed to serve both leisure and business travellers.

    Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, said: "We have been entrusted with managing AVA Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which will be Aleph Hospitality’s first property under this brand in Kenya."

    Carlos Khneisser, Hilton’s chief development officer for Middle East & Africa, commented: "This marks the introduction of our Tapestry Collection brand in Kenya. The property will be part of Hilton Honors, the company’s guest loyalty programme."

    The Tapestry Collection is a portfolio of independent hotels, each with its own character, while participating in Hilton Honors. Members can earn points on stays, access discounts, use digital check-in, and digital key features.

    Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Abidjan, Cape Town, and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels across 23 countries and 39 cities. The company provides operational management for both branded and independent hotels, from site selection and pre-opening support to day-to-day operations.

    Read more: hospitality industry, tourism industry, hotel industry, hospitality management, Nairobi hotels, tourism and travel, Kenya hotels, Aleph Hospitality
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz