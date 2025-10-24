Aleph Hospitality to launch Kenya’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel

Aleph Hospitality, an independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a management agreement with Ava Hotel Limited to operate Kenya’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. The agreement underscores Aleph Hospitality’s expanding presence in East Africa.

Ava Hotel Nairobi, located in the Lavington suburb near Nairobi’s city centre, will offer 91 guest rooms, restaurants, lounges, a rooftop, swimming pool, fitness area, meeting rooms, and a business centre. The property is designed to serve both leisure and business travellers.

Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, said: "We have been entrusted with managing AVA Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which will be Aleph Hospitality’s first property under this brand in Kenya."

Carlos Khneisser, Hilton’s chief development officer for Middle East & Africa, commented: "This marks the introduction of our Tapestry Collection brand in Kenya. The property will be part of Hilton Honors, the company’s guest loyalty programme."

The Tapestry Collection is a portfolio of independent hotels, each with its own character, while participating in Hilton Honors. Members can earn points on stays, access discounts, use digital check-in, and digital key features.

Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Abidjan, Cape Town, and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels across 23 countries and 39 cities. The company provides operational management for both branded and independent hotels, from site selection and pre-opening support to day-to-day operations.