Sapoa's legal challenge: Are Cape Town's new property rates unlawful?
The South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has finally received the court dates wherein which it will challenge the City's three newest property rate hikes on behalf of its members, commercial property owners.
Source: Pexels
The rates currently under fire include the City's cleaning levy, and fixed charges for water and sanitation instituted in July this year.
Sapoa considers these fees a form of property rates, and argues that because they are linked to property value they are unlawful.
Sapoa stipulates that these charges do not comply with the Property Rates Act.
The court dates are Wednesday, 17 September 2025 and Thursday, 18 September 2025.