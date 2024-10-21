South Africa
    Oreo launches a new 5-pack offering for only R5

    Oreo has introduced a new R5 Value Pack which is a lower-unit offering that’s easy to stock, move and consume, particularly in high-footfall spaza stores.
    6 Aug 2025
    6 Aug 2025

    Containing five distinctive Oreo cookies - cocoa biscuit sandwich with a vanilla flavoured crème filling - the 5-pack ye R5 pack is an exciting introduction to the Oreo South Africa portfolio.

    NEW Oreo 5-pack ye R5 is here!

    Hola Mzansi, the NEW Oreo pack ye R5 is here. Bamba iTwist at your nearest spaza. #BambaiTwist #StayPlayful

    Posted by OREO on Thursday 12 June 2025

    Engaging fans across Mzansi with an affordable on-the-move treat from an established brand.

    “The introduction of the 5-pack ye-R5 offering aims to make the iconic Oreo cookie more accessible to all within Mzansi providing an affordable entry point to the more extensive range. Centered on Oreo’s strong brand recognition in the local market, we have established new avenues to connect to a broader audience while illustrating our commitment to understanding and working to meet the snacking needs of all our consumers,” says Simone van Zyl, Biscuits Category Lead for Mondelēz South Africa & Rest of Africa.

    Since its nationwide launch, via the informal trade – including local hawkers, spaza shops and value stores – the demand for the 5-pack ye-R5 Oreo offering has gained momentum and been met with excitement from shoppers and traders alike.

    Eye-catching in-store 5-pack ye-R5 promotional displays have helped secure the latest Oreo packs a place in the shopping basket.

    “Providing both convenience and affordability the 5-pack ye-R5 Oreo pack aims to bring a playful, tasty and quality product, from a trusted brand to all. We are excited to add Oreo to every South African’s day,” concludes Van Zyl.

