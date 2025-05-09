Inflation dips but South African shoppers still prioritise discounts

South African consumers are increasingly turning to smart, price sensitive shopping habits in response to ongoing financial pressure.

With the rising cost of living, bargain-hunting has become an everyday necessity, and it’s changing the way South Africans shop.

Despite easing inflation, consumer spending has slowed, with research from Bateleur showing that between 60% and 65% of South Africans are actively seeking discounts.

OneDayOnly, which offers a new lineup of discounted products every 24 hours, has seen this shift play out in real-time and discounts and deals remain a key driver in the business model to provide a platform that consistently changes its offering daily.

Internal data shows that nearly half (45-50%) of its customers cite “excellent discounts” as the main reason they shop on the platform and this figure underscores how value (or perceived value) has become a key motivator for purchases – especially when this is tied to the idea of saving in this economic climate.

“In today’s economy, shoppers are far more intentional; they’re comparing prices, timing purchases, and actively seeking out discounts,” says Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly. “For retailers, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. It is no longer enough to be online; you need to offer real value.”

Beyond discounts, consumer behaviour is also reflected in what South Africans are choosing to buy. The most popular product categories this year include homeware and everyday consumer goods, such as Dove and House of Coffee; however, South Africans are also willing to indulge if the deal is good enough.

This suggests that consumers are not necessarily discerning about what they spend on, but rather how much.

“While people are looking for ways to stretch their rands, they're not unwilling to treat themselves, as long as the value feels too good to pass up," adds Venter.

"Whether it’s a bag of coffee or a flight across the country, the right deal can turn a want into a justifiable spend."

Venter says this is especially evident with social media trends. As the #CleanTok community took off, OneDayOnly noticed a steady rise in homeware and cleaning appliances, selling over 4,500 robot vacuums and 6,900 organisational glassware this year.

The platform’s data also shows that the average cart value sits at around R1 100, further evidence that shoppers are not holding back entirely, but are instead shopping with more purpose.

Around 13% of purchases are made using short-term credit options like Payflex or MobiCred, highlighting how some consumers are also using flexible payment options to manage their budgets.

As pressure on household budgets persists, value-for-money remains front of mind for essentials and occasional treats, and brands that understand this will be better placed to meet customer expectations.