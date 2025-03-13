Makro cuts prices on 100 essential items in 3-month-long rollback

According to various independent surveys, Makro has been recognised for having one of the most affordable basket of grocery essentials, therefore reinforcing its affordability status in the market.

The retailer has therefore reduced the price of 100 basic food items to the lowest price they can offer for an extended period of three months from 28 April 2025.

Kevin Maier, Makro's vice president for Food & Groceries, says, “Making food more affordable matters to us especially considering the rising cost of living. We have therefore identified the most important essential food and grocery products to our customers and invested in lowering their prices.”

Maier goes on to explain that the price investment in the three-month long rollback initiatives such as this one are typically funded by targeting non-payroll cost savings within Makro, that are re-invested in reducing prices for Makro’s customers.

Makro has been thoughtful about which items to place on this three-month long rollback, taking into consideration specific customer needs and expectations.

The items on rollback include both food and consumables and of the 100 lines selected, 28 are M Brand products - Makro’s own private brand.

Maier says, “We were intentional about selecting lines that we know not only offer the most value, especially in the case of our private brands, but also products that our research shows are being purchased with the highest frequency by Makro customers.”

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) Household Affordability Index noted that food and grocery costs amount to approximately 58.6% of the average household budget for a family of four.

Therefore, food and groceries are an obvious target for investment in lower prices for extended periods of time to ensure greater low-price predictability and better household budgetary control for consumers.

“We believe low price predictability in food and groceries will go a long way towards helping our customers’ manage their budgets. We’ll also be adding more items to these 100 items in the months to come,” adds Maier.

