BehindtheCampaign: Pepsi celebrates young kasi hustlers

In South Africa’s townships, R10 can unlock opportunity — a taxi ride to a job interview, a few megs of data to close a deal, or lunch to keep you going.

Stars of the campaign include Oskido and LeemcKrazy. Source: Supplied.

Kasi hustlers

The Big Up campaign by Pepsi puts the spotlight on the kasi game-changers – the self-starters, side-hustlers, and visionaries who make magic with limited resources. Through social media, community-driven storytelling, and real rewards, Pepsi is backing the culture that never stops pushing forward.

Staying true to its global music focus, Pepsi has partnered with two powerhouse names who embody the spirit of hustle in South Africa: Oskido, a legend in the music industry, joins as the ultimate mentor - sharing wisdom, experience, and giving back to the next generation of dreamers. LeemcKrazy, the viral sensation and face of new-age hustle, brings the energy of kasi youth, ambition, and cultural relevance to the campaign.

Together, they serve as the official brand ambassadors of #BigUp750ml, symbolising the bridge between experience and fresh talent, mentorship and ambition.

How Pepsi sips it forward

Through the #BigUp750ml digital campaign, Pepsi is challenging South Africans to share how they stretch R10 in their daily hustle and turn little into something big, especially in youth month. The best stories will receive real recognition and rewards, with Pepsi giving back to those who grind the hardest.

“We know that in the kasi, R10 is more than just money - it’s potential,” adds Tania Morgan, Pepsi SA marketing lead for Verun BevCo Beverages. “It’s the difference between staying still and moving forward. That’s why we’re aligning Pepsi 750ml with this energy - it’s more than a drink, it’s a hustle essential.

The initiative is more than a campaign - it’s a salute to the everyday hustle, the grind, and the bold spirit of South African youth. During Youth Month, we’re not just celebrating history - we’re raising a bottle and sipping it forward to the next generation of movers, makers, and culture-shapers. Pepsi is showing up where it matters, and we’re saying #BigUp to every young person daring to dream bigger, go harder, and leave their mark.”

“Pepsi 750ml is built for the bold spirit of the township hustle. Kasi culture thrives on grit, ambition, and creativity, and with Pepsi 750ml, we’re showing up for that spirit. We’re proud to back the everyday hustlers turning R10 into possibility and passion into progress,” says Marius Vorster, marketing director, PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa