    New Checkers store offers elevated shopping experience

    On Thursday, 31 July, a brand-new Checkers FreshX supermarket and Petshop Science outlet opened at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg.
    1 Aug 2025
    Hyde Park Corner one of Johannesburg’s premier shopping destinations, has welcomed a new store that redefines the grocery experience (Image supplied)
    Set to redefine the grocery experience, the new store brings a unique, elevated version of supermarket retail to the mall.

    Unlike its standard locations, this new Checkers FreshX store introduces a premium concept tailored for discerning shoppers, which is driven by a growing demand for access to a convenient and premium grocery shopping experience at supermarket prices.

    “The addition of Checkers FreshX aligns with Hyde Park Corner’s ongoing strategy to curate a premium, lifestyle-driven retail environment that goes beyond traditional shopping,” says Muhammad Varachia, general manager of Hyde Park Corner.

    “With this new anchor tenant, the mall continues to evolve into a one-stop destination for fashion, dining, wellness, and now, a world-class grocery experience,” adds Varachia.

    What to expect

    With a modern, easy-to-navigate layout, customers can look forward to an elevated shopping experience, featuring in-store favourites such as Kauai and Krispy Kreme, alongside specialist service departments.

    Petshop Science brings a one-stop pet care destination to the centre, featuring supermarket-priced premium pet food, treats, toys, and vet-approved essentials from trusted brands like Hills, Montego, Royal Canin, Rogz, and more.

    A new benchmark

    Setting a new benchmark for grocery retail in the area, the new store will feature a curated range of specialist service departments designed to elevate the everyday shopping experience.

    Shoppers can expect a premium meat market offering free-range chicken and restaurant-quality steak, an artisan bakery stocked with freshly baked breads and cakes, and a full-service deli with a selection of hot and cold meals.

    The store will also include a dedicated sushi bar, a wine cellar with carefully selected labels, a vibrant fresh produce section, a health and wellness area, and a convenient Money Market counter

    Let's do Biz