Uniq clothing opens 32nd store in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs

The Shoprite Group’s standalone apparel brand Uniq clothing by Checkers has opened its first store in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs, debuting its Spring/Summer ’25 collection at the brand-new Groot Phesantekraal View shopping centre in Durbanville.

This marks the 32nd Uniq store to open following the brand’s launch in 2023.

Known for its timeless designs and premium materials, Uniq offers wardrobe staples crafted to last. As the first local retailer to bring premium Supima cotton to the mass market, the brand has earned a reputation for combining comfort with quality.

The latest collection showcases a fresh lineup of breathable, durable fabrics, including 100% linen, BCI cotton, crushed cotton nylon, cotton tencel, mercerized cotton, and dri-feel cotton.

The women’s range features a linen capsule finished with French seams, designed for effortless style during warmer months.

In menswear the focus is on versatile, breathable cotton basics, while the kiddieswear line is made from premium fabrics to keep little ones comfy, playful, and free to move.

The opening of this Uniq store is part of a broader retail rollout at Groot Phesantekraal View, where the Shoprite Group also opened a new Checkers supermarket and Checkers LiquorShop, as well as specialist retail formats Checkers Little Me, Checkers Outdoor and Petshop Science.