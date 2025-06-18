Petshop Science taps Sixty60 for same-day pet product delivery

Petshop Science is enlisting Sixty60 to handle the heavy lifting, providing fast, reliable deliveries of everything that busy pet parents need to keep their dogs, cats, fish, budgies and more, well-fed and cared for.

Customers will have access to 3,500 products across 80+ trusted brands on the Sixty60 platform for same-day delivery, fulfilled directly from the closest Petshop Science stores.

For added convenience, Petshop Science customers can order on any device – either through the Sixty60 app or e-commerce site that provides a seamless experience with the same features and product offering across desktop, mobile, tablet and even Smart TV.

Petshop Science was launched in 2021, tapping into South Africa's multi-billion Rand pet market and has quickly become the fastest growing player in the industry, with 143 stores across eight provinces.

For the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2024, Petshop Science increased sales by 56.9%, with Sixty60 now adding to this growth ambition

"Our unwavering commitment to provide value on premium pet food and veterinary-approved essentials has won the hearts and minds of our customers. Now it's time to ramp up our efforts by partnering with Sixty60 to offer customers unrivaled convenience—delivering quality right to their doorstep," said Trevor Paxton, general manager for Petshop Science.

The pet retailer’s new on-demand delivery service - available for orders placed exclusively through the Sixty60 mobile app - is available in select areas in Cape Town, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, with national rollout by the end of July 2025.

Delivery costs range depending on order size, while Xtra Savings Plus subscribers enjoy free delivery for orders over R350. As a special launch offer, customers will also receive R50 back on their first five orders, paid into their Sixty60 wallet.