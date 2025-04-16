Standard partners with Sixty60 for up to 40% back

Standard Bank has partnered with Checkers to offer UCount Rewards members with up to 40% back on shopping on Sixty60 and up to 30% back in-store. This partnership officially launched on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

Standard Bank customers can now earn and redeem rewards on the Sixty60 app when buying groceries as well as over 10,000 general merchandise items, from air fryers to Apple Airpods, and have it delivered same-day within precise 60-minute windows.

Card holders can also earn up to 30% back when shopping at Shoprite or Checkers supermarkets nationwide and bank these rewards for use against future grocery purchases and everyday essentials.

Unlike other bank-retail partnerships, customers aren’t limited to certain products or categories.

These new benefits are over and above the more than R1bn in instant cash discounts offered by Xtra Savings.

“The partnership between Africa’s biggest bank and the continent’s largest retailer is built around a shared goal of reducing the cost of living for South Africans. This is a long-term commitment to delivering real value where it matters most,” says Meredith Allan, GM: Strategy and Rewards at ShopriteX.

Low prices, real transparency

The retailer has doubled down on transparent partnerships that offer shoppers real value as it continues to find ways to reduce the cost of food for South Africans.

“We welcome this partnership not only as a major milestone for our business but, most particularly, for the value it brings to our customers - effortlessly accessible at the tap of an app and in everyday transactions,” says Funeka Montjane, chief executive of personal and private banking at Standard Bank.

Shoprite remains the country’s low-price champion, with its 600g loaf of R5 bread, R5 sanitary pads and R5 deli meals available to customers every single day, at every one of its supermarkets nationwide. These are not short-term promotional offers, but permanently subsidised products, of which Shoprite sells 1.8 million every week.