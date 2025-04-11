Makro to open 23rd store in Eastern Cape; its first since 2019

Massmart’s Makro is set to open its 23rd store in April in Gonubie, East London - marking this its first new store opening since 2019.

Image supplied

This expansion brings the retailer’s signature value, selection, and convenience to a local business hub known for its family-friendly atmosphere and holiday appeal for travellers.

Located in one of the Eastern Cape’s fastest-growing business hubs, the new store will serve local families, entrepreneurs, and local businesses, as well as holidaymakers, reinforcing the brands commitment to meeting customer needs.

Having been considered the most affordable retailer on an essential grocery basket for most of 2024 according to independent research, Makro’s store will bring this offering of fresh and pantry food items to the community without compromising on quality.

Other key departments include clothing, electronics, and appliances, outdoor and sports, homeware and furniture, DIY, toys, as well as liquor, which will be offered through a standalone liquor store adjacent to the main store.

As an omnichannel retail destination, customers in the area will also be able to shop through Makro’s app and website, with an option to either order online and pick-up the next day or request delivery in 2 days. Customers also qualify for free delivery for large items within a 20km radius of the store for in-store purchases.

“We are thrilled to launch our newest Makro store in East London,” says Duval van Rhyn, interim vice president of Makro.

“This is a move that we have been working on for some time, and one that has been highly requested by shoppers in the area We’re also proud to have created over 200 new jobs within this store, further contributing to the local economy.”