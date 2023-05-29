Smartfill joins Transform’s R9m initiative to drive circular economy innovation in South Africa

Transform, a leading partnership between the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Unilever, and EY, is empowering South Africa’s circular economy with R9m in grant funding and business support for four innovative startups. Among these recipients, Smartfill is spearheading efforts to revolutionise retail practices with sustainable solutions that tackle single-use plastic waste.

Smartfill, developed by DY/DX in collaboration with Smollan, is an innovative, socially conscious retail solution designed to revolutionise the modern retail environment. It reduces the need for single-use plastic packaging, offering a sustainable approach to dispensing food and cleaning products. Designed for the informal trade markets, the refill system addresses critical food safety challenges while empowering communities.

Nevo Hadas, Smartfill CEO, reflects on the broader impact of their innovation: “Transform's support allows us to expand our mission of delivering safe, affordable, and sustainable solutions to communities that rely on informal markets. This grant is not just an investment in Smartfill, it’s an investment in the dignity and wellbeing of millions of people.”

Marc Wetselaar, COO of Smartfill, adds: “With the expansion of refill-enabled stores and innovative distribution networks, we’re creating opportunities for retailers and consumers alike to thrive in an eco-friendly environment. The ability to purchase precise quantities eliminates waste while making essential goods accessible to all.”

The other three enterprises benefiting from Transform's initiative are African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO), Sonke, and GrooveTech.

Justin Apsey, general manager, Unilever Southern Africa, says: “We are proud to support the African Reclaimers Organisation, Sonke, GrooveTech and Smartfill as they improve the livelihoods of local communities and address plastic waste in the region. Transform is founded on the principle of reciprocity and as well as helping them grow we will all learn more about how to build new routes to market, incubate innovation and create purpose-driven brands.”

Smartfill’s impact will be extending further with the establishment of 14 refill-enabled stores and the creation of a low-emission distribution network in underserved areas like Tembisa, and Mtendere in Zambia. Additionally, Smartfill’s scalable model is also being piloted internationally in Bangladesh and Kenya, showcasing its global adaptability.

With Smartfill’s advanced technology and commitment to sustainability, it is leading efforts to create a circular economy while addressing critical challenges in informal trade networks.

For more information on Smartfill, head here.



