    Easter 2025: Lightstone Retail reveals less consumer movement

    Data from Lightstone Retail tells a story of people from across provinces and income levels, who traded daily commutes and crowded malls for rest, family, and familiar getaways during Easter 2025.
    3 Jun 2025
    3 Jun 2025
    Photo by on
    Photo by Igor Karimov ???? on Unsplash

    Amid tighter budgets and limited leave days, Easter this year was defined less by distance travelled and more by time well spent.

    The telematics data shows that South Africans weren’t rushing to get away, but instead, easing into the break.

    Road travel peaked the day before Good Friday, with a staggering 550 million kilometres clocked, suggesting many took leave to extend their time off.

    A similar pattern occurred ahead of Freedom Day, observed on Monday, 28 April, when the distance travelled was 500 million kilometres - it was as if the country exhaled. Travel dipped over the actual holiday periods, falling below regular weekend levels.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied
    click to enlarge

    “In times of economic pressure, consumer movement becomes one of the most powerful indicators of intent,” says Mohit Narotam, managing director of Lightstone Retail.

    “What we saw this Easter was a conscious choice by South Africans to slow down. Whether heading to family, nearby beaches or simply staying home, the focus wasn’t on spending, it was on pausing.”

    Gauteng, true to form, led the exodus with 20% of residents crossing provincial borders. The North and South coasts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Drakensberg, and Hartbeespoort emerged as go-to destinations.

    Lower-income travelers from the province favoured Limpopo, while higher-income residents split their time between KZN and Limpopo hotspots.

    In contrast, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal locals mostly stayed put. Only 6% of Capetonians and 10% of KZN residents left their home provinces, proof that sometimes the best break is the one right where you are.

    Even the skies echoed this Easter slowdown. While vehicle traffic at OR Tambo International was 18% busier year-on-year (outpacing Cape Town International), overall traffic across South Africa’s three main airports was lower when compared to the Easter 2024 period.

    The country’s malls also saw a drop-off in activity. While the usual giants, Mall of Africa, Gateway, the V&A Waterfront still drew crowds, traffic was notably lighter. The data suggests consumers weren't just shopping elsewhere - they weren’t shopping at all.

    In terms of fuel station data during this period from Lightstone Retail, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and KZN saw an overall peak in traffic. Limpopo showed the biggest relative spikes of travelers entering the province. This movement highlighted how many professionals working in Gauteng return to their hometowns in Limpopo over the holidays, a powerful reflection of South Africans' deep-rooted ties to home.

    April 2025 gave South Africans a rare trio of public holidays, and consumers made them count. Whether it was heading home to family, a bush break, a coast trip, or a choice to simply stay home, South Africans redefined what rest looks like this year.

    And for brands trying to understand and meet consumers where they are — that’s the kind of movement worth tracking.

