How to secure exports beyond the US-SA diplomatic dance

South Africa's export potential holds strong despite recent high-profile public spectacles, like the Oval Office meeting between President Ramaphosa and President Trump. Behind-the-scenes reports suggest more positive and constructive engagements beyond closed doors.

Frank Knight, CEO of Debtsource. Image supplied

This underlying emphasis on robust bilateral discussions indicates a promising outlook for South African trade and investment, signalling that fundamental business relationships remain solid and poised for growth.

Though South Africa approached the US talks pragmatically, there is an acceptance that the United States' reciprocal tariffs had effectively nullified the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade programme for all.

Local businesses now need to accept that losing AGOA is a reality.

A dynamic marketplace

This recent meeting, regardless of its public optics, offers a potent reminder: the global marketplace is a dynamic and often unpredictable arena.

For South African businesses venturing into exports, credit risk management isn't just best practice; it's a fundamental discipline.

Anticipating and mitigating these risks is the foundation for secure and profitable export ventures. Geopolitical shifts, amplified by news from Washington and broader trade tensions, directly impact credit management and debt recovery in the export space.

Fluctuating political sentiments immediately influence trade agreements, tariffs, and crucial payment behaviours of international buyers.

For South African exporters, this heightens the need for astute risk assessment.

Take on a holistic view

Neglecting a holistic view can prove costly.

In affected regions, buyers might face sudden credit restrictions or domestic supplier prioritisation, leading to payment delays, disputes or even outright defaults if unforeseen trade barriers arise.

The bedrock of any secure export transaction lies in clear and comprehensive contracts.

Payment terms, chosen currency, and agreed-upon methods must be meticulously defined.

For new or high-risk buyers and regions, considering upfront payments or the security afforded by letters of credit is not just prudent but often essential.

Establishing a transparent and legally binding process for dispute resolution, specifying the applicable jurisdiction and governing law (ideally favouring South African law or a neutral international arbitration body), is equally paramount.

Furthermore, robust force majeure clauses are indispensable, explicitly addressing unforeseen circumstances like political instability, natural disasters, or global pandemics that could disrupt trade flows.

An informed approach to credit management

Navigating this intricate international landscape demands a proactive, informed approach to credit management.

This starts with rigorous buyer due diligence, going beyond financials to assess a buyer's reputation, payment history and business model.

Crucially, a thorough country risk assessment is vital, covering the importing nation's political, economic and regulatory landscape.

Exporters must grasp currency stability, foreign exchange controls, debt collection legalities and potential trade barriers.

Leveraging local intelligence often provides insights that public data can't.

Crucially, trade credit insurance transcends the label of a mere ‘luxury’ to become a vital risk mitigation tool. It acts as a protective shield against non-payment arising from both commercial risks, such as buyer insolvency or protracted default, and political risks, including currency inconvertibility, war or civil disturbance.

An added advantage of partnering with credit insurers is their invaluable access to insights into buyer creditworthiness and evolving country risks, often offering a more comprehensive perspective than individual companies can gather independently.

Exploring new regions

In today's volatile environment, market diversification isn't just strategic; it's a survival imperative. Over-reliance on a single, potentially unstable market presents an avoidable risk.

Actively exploring new regions spreads risk and reduces exposure to specific downturns.

Crucially, South Africa's closest and most promising market lies with the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), offering opportunities for regional trade and growth.

Complementing this external strategy, robust internal credit policies are non-negotiable. This means setting clear credit limits, dynamically assessing risk and continuously monitoring buyer performance and payment patterns.

Your credit policies must remain agile, regularly reviewed and adjusted as global conditions evolve. Ultimately, a credit management team with deep expertise in international trade finance, legal frameworks and geopolitical analysis is a strategic asset.

Beyond Africa

Looking further afield, the implications of exporting to regions like the European Union (EU) or the Far East (China, Japan, ASEAN nations) introduce their own nuanced credit imperatives.

The EU, for instance, represents a highly regulated market, demanding a thorough understanding of compliance standards and specific import regulations, all of which directly impact market access and, ultimately, payment.

Despite harmonisation efforts, national legal systems for debt collection can retain unique complexities, underscoring the need for localised understanding. Conversely, the EU boasts generally robust credit bureaus and legal systems that facilitate credit assessment and debt recovery.

Venturing into the Far East offers immense growth but demands careful consideration. Profound cultural nuances can dictate payment dynamics, while legal systems may be less transparent, complicating contract enforcement.

Exporters must also be acutely aware of foreign exchange controls, particularly in nations like China, which can directly affect fund repatriation.

Although some regions pose higher political risks or trade tensions, the sheer scale and growth rates undeniably present massive opportunities, requiring scalable and adaptable credit management.

By proactively embracing these credit imperatives with debt management partners, South African exporters can confidently navigate the inherent complexities of international trade, unlocking their full potential and charting a course for enduring prosperity.