Urban Music Awards turns 20, expands globally and launches in SA

The Urban Music Awards (UMA) is celebrating its 20th anniversary and is expanding to over 20 countries, with South Africa to host the first Urban Music Awards South Africa.

Founded in 2003 in the United Kingdom, the UMA rapidly expanded into the USA in 2007, the Caribbean in 2008, and Asia in 2009. Now, with a clear mission to elevate South African music, musicians, producers, DJs, and artists to the global stage, the Urban Music Awards South Africa (UMA SA) will debut on 4 May 2025, at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

Taking South African music to the world

South Africa has long been a hotbed of musical talent. The global rise of Amapiano has demonstrated the power of South African creativity, with artists like Tyla and DJs like Black Coffee pioneering the genre.

Songs like Jerusalema by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode have further solidified the country’s influence in the international music scene.

UMA SA seeks to amplify this impact, offering a powerful platform for South African artists to gain international recognition.

Since 1998, the UMA Academy, which boasts over 3.9 million musicians and music fans worldwide, has been instrumental in supporting hip-hop, R&B, soul, gospel, jazz, dance, house, grime, and more.

A global stage for local artists

Founder and president of the Urban Music Awards, Jordan Kensington, commented: “The launch of UMA South Africa is more than an awards ceremony—it’s a movement to empower South African artists with the tools to brand, monetize, and transcend global audiences across Europe, Asia, North America, and the rest of Africa.

South African music is vibrant, diverse, and influential, and now is the time for the world to truly embrace its talent.”

The Urban Music Awards South Africa will be broadcast live to audiences worldwide via VooVix TV, a free-to-watch television streaming service with over 4.5 million subscribers.

As part of UMA SA, the South Africa’s Next Superstar competition will uncover the next big name in music, offering one rising star the chance to perform live at UMA SA on 4 May 2025. This initiative underscores UMA’s commitment to fostering new talent and opening doors for South African musicians on the global stage.

Official World Charts expands to South Africa

UMA SA will also mark the launch of the Official World Charts in South Africa, giving local artists a direct pipeline to release music and engage with a charting system that has been in existence since 1998.

This expansion will allow South African artists to compete in a global music market and gain the recognition they deserve.

Cressida Oppenheimer, head of global partnerships at UMA and Official World Charts, added: “We are thrilled to expand the Urban Music Awards and Official World Charts into South Africa. This expansion is a game-changer, offering South African artists an unparalleled opportunity to succeed on a global stage. Music tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry, encompassing sales, concerts, tours, festivals, merchandise, and businesses, and our mission is to ensure South African music reaps the rewards worldwide.”

For a full list of nominees and how to vote, go to www.urbanmusicawards.co