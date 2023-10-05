Marketing & Media Advertising
    Grid Worldwide reimagines musical prodigy, Karyendasoul, at Tomorrowland

    Issued by TBWA
    31 Jul 2024
    Bonga Ntozini, better known as Karyendasoul, is a 27-year-old music producer and DJ who has leapt to success and is making waves in entertainment and music culture.
    Grid Worldwide reimagines musical prodigy, Karyendasoul, at Tomorrowland

    With a passion for ambitious collaborations, Karyendasoul has partnered with Grid Worldwide and 608 to build his brand and create a legacy for music as a movement.

    “Karyendasoul is a cultural force,” says Adam Byars, joint CEO of Grid Worldwide and founder of 608. “Although he is young, he has significant experience and a unique approach to making and sharing music. Karyendasoul understands that powerful collaborations, tenacity and talent – given the right platform – can break barriers.”

    Having walked with Zakes Bantwini on his journey to the Grammys and having played a significant role in the brand curation of the multi-award-winning artist, Grid and 608 identify Karyendasoul as ‘the next big thing.’

    “Karyendasoul is more than an entertainer – he is a talented musician and an astute businessman who takes his brand seriously,” comments Byars. “His ambition is not just to make it on the global stage – he’s done that already – but rather to be a powerful voice within music youth culture, driving a purposeful narrative through his art and instilling a sense of national pride.”

    Grid Worldwide reimagines musical prodigy, Karyendasoul, at Tomorrowland

    “It’s not about being ‘the best’ or ‘the only African’,” agrees Karyendasoul. “As a nation, our power lies in the collective. We need to work together more and compete less. Eventually, I’d like my music to transform into a space or series of events where young creatives can come together, collaborate, learn and build on their talents in a way that has meaning, depth and longevity.”

    As a driver of youth-led music culture, Grid’s approach to Karyendasoul’s brand recognises and elevates his unique sound in a way that is authentic and meaningful to the globally acclaimed local artist and his audience. “The dynamic and always-on brand identity moves from brand to feeling to experience,” explains Jineil Kandasamy, creative director and partner at Grid. “It is a living and breathing expression of his sound, taking people on a journey to ignite the human soul.”

    The Karyenda is a traditional African drum. Its sound and rhythms inspired the brand to live in motion, bringing a bespoke word mark to life through music and creating a distinct audio identity deeply intertwined with Karyendasoul as a person and artist.

    Grid Worldwide reimagines musical prodigy, Karyendasoul, at Tomorrowland

    As in music production, timing is everything, and Karyendasoul aptly chose an incredible platform to launch his new brand. This past Friday, he took to the Planaxis stage for a two-hour set at Tomorrowland, where he brought his new identity to life at the biggest and most profound EDM (electronic dance music) festival in the world.

    With over 800 artists performing at Tomorrowland but very few playing his (Afro Tech) sound, Karyendasoul couldn’t have been prouder. “I didn’t think I’d be playing at Tomorrowland so soon,” he said. “It’s always been an aspiration. I’m super proud, not only for me but for what this means for African music.”

    With a meaningful brand identity and the backing of an agency that enables brands and talent to play in culture, the sky’s the limit for Karyendasoul. This is just the beginning.

    TBWA
    We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.

