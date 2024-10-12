Birdwatching at The Loeries Episode 3: The Energy Episode

Episode 3 is the Energy Episode with special guests Kagiso Tshepe, executive creative director at Grid Worldwide, Roanna Williams, chief creative officer and co-founder of Boundless, Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of VML, Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loeries and Brandon Govender, digital & integrated executive creative director at Joe Public.

Roanna Williams, chief creative officer and co-founder of Boundless with Ben Wagner

Birdwatching at The Loeries is the official podcast of this year’s event in partnership with VML and Bizcommunity.

Hosted by Ben Wagner, Co-Founder of VML South Africa, the show takes you behind the scenes of SA’s biggest celebration of brand communications creativity.

About Kagiso Tshepe

Tshepe, executive creative director at Grid Worldwide, has steadily climbed the industry ranks, after working at leading agencies such as Metropolitan Republic, Ogilvy, The King James Group, M&C Saatchi Abel and Net#work BBDO.

He lives in an idea fountain, from graphic design to spoken word, to copywriting to conceptual art and music, no wonder he's received global and local accolades from The One Show, Cannes Lions, Effies, The Loeries and Creative Circle. We chat to Kagiso about his ethos on remaining a perpetual student, which coincidently is the category that he judged at this years Loeries.

About Roanna Williams

Williams, chief creative officer and co-founder of Boundless, a new creative agency founded earlier this year, is a significant player in our industry. Her career path has spanned many iconic agencies such as Ogilvy, Joe Public, Black River FC and Net#workBBDO.

Previously she was the chairperson of the Creative Circle, a member of Openchair, an artist and has served on multiple global awards juries, including Clio's, One Show, Cannes Lions and Grand Effies. This year she's judged the Media Innovation category at The Loeries, so we chat to her about Boundless and that interesting and innovative brand identity.

About Fran Luckin

Luckin is the chief creative officer of VML and has been a leading figurehead in the industry for 25 years. She's worked at South Africa's most iconic agencies, TBWA Hunt Lascaris, Ogilvy, Quirk and Grey.

She holds an MBA from the Berlin School of Creative Leadership. She's judged multiple international and local awards shows (including Cannes Clio's D&AD)

This year at the Loeries, she judged the integrated and radio juries.

We chatted with her about her ability to use soft power to get the best out of her creative teams and client partners, as well as the work in the jury room at Loeries 2024.

About Preetesh Sewraj

Sewraj is CEO of The Loeries and is entrusted with growing the award show throughout the African and Middle East regions. He is a marketing advocate through and through and has meaningful perspectives and insights across innovation, creative excellence, brand communications, social media and media. Innovation-centred thinking is his passion and we chat to him about how healthy the Loeries is in 2024 as well as the shifts that he’s seen in our industry.

About Brandon Govender

Govender is the digital & integrated executive creative director at industry powerhouse, Joe Public.

He initially started his career at Tequila/TBWA, followed by stints at Espresso, FCB Durban and has now been at Joe Public for over three years.

He has a BCom from the University of KZN as well as a Post Grad and Digital Strategy Diploma from Vega.

At this year’s Loeries, he is a member of the B2B Creativity Jury. He has a strong sense of provenance and is proud of his Durban roots. This is shown in his passion and support for work from the region, irrespective of which agency created it. We chat to him about whether different creative signatures exist at a regional level, and what that means.