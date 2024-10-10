Birdwatching at The Loeries Episode 1: That 5 percent difference and more

Birdwatching at The Loeries Episode 1 focuses on that five percent difference, with special guests Wayne Naidoo, CEO of the Duke Group, Marc Algranti from Algranti Music and Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer from Dentsu Creative.

Nkanyezi Masango is Chief Creative Officer for Dentsu Creative and B2B creativity jury member this year with Ben Wagner, host of Birdwatching at The Loeries (Image supplied)

Naidoo talks about the difference five percent makes in the South African creative landscape. We were curious to see how the not-so-new kid on the block is doing.

With Algranti we chat about how important music and sound are in creating brand experiences that are dialled in culturally, and how our local sound signature is finding its way into global markets.

This year Masango is on the B2B creativity jury, and we ask him about his thoughts on B2B marketing.

Birdwatching at The Loeries is the official podcast of this year's Creative Week, in partnership with VML and Bizcommunity.

Hosted by Ben Wagner, co-founder of VML South Africa, the show takes you behind the scenes of SA’s biggest celebration of brand communications creativity.

Wayne Naidoo

Naidoo is CEO of the DUKE Group, which celebrated its 10th birthday this year. Naidoo has cemented himself as a lifelong adman, currently serving as an exco member at the ACA. Previously he has been chairman of the ACA. He was awarded runner-up for "Most Respected Agency Leader in Cape Town" in 2019 by Marklives. He was the former CEO of Lowe & Partners SA, former chairman of YPO and former director of the AAA School of Advertising.

About Marc Algranti

Algranti is Mr Music, with over 20 years of experience in the advertising industry, where he's been instrumental in shaping the sounds of countless iconic campaigns as a music supervisor and creative producer. He's been ranked #1 Music Supervisor for Africa & Middle East for the 3rd year in a row by The Loerie Awards and has won multiple global awards, including D&AD Yellow, a One Show Pencil and a Cannes Grand Prix.

About Nkanyezi Masango

Masango is chief creative officer for Dentsu Creative and has impeccable career credentials. Before joining Dentsu, he was group executive director at The King James Group. He's collected boatloads of awards including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Epica's, LIAs, New York Festivals and Webby's. Locally he's won multiple Loeries and Bookmarks and Ad of the Year awards from Creative Circle. He's been a strong advocate for industry change and founded Blackboard Community a non-profit that raises awareness for creativity as a career for high school students in disadvantaged communities.



