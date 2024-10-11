Birdwatching at The Loeries Episode 2: The Emotion Episode

Birdwatching at The Loeries Episode 2 is the Emotion Episode and features special guests Neo Segola, head of creative at Le Pub, part of the Publicis Group, Sharleen James, chair of the ACA and marketing practice lead at Accenture Song, Tebogo Skwambane, WPP country manager, Terry McKenna, executive creative director of The Odd Number and rounding it off Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer of TBWA / Hunt Lascaris.

Neo Segola, chief creative officer, Le Pub / Publicis Groupe and Ben Wagner

Birdwatching at The Loeries is the official podcast of this year's Creative Week, in partnership with VML and Bizcommunity.

Hosted by Ben Wagner, co-founder of VML South Africa, the show takes you behind the scenes of SA’s biggest celebration of brand communications creativity.

About Neo Segola

Segola is head of creative for Le Pub, part of the Publicis Groupe. She has been a creative force for over two decades, creating powerful campaigns that connect emotionally and earn their way in culture.

Her love for ideas and innovative strategic thinking has landed her countless local and global awards, and she's been a juror at the Cannes Lions, D&AD and this year was jury president for the Radio & Audio Jury.

Neo is the jury chair for the Student Category at this year's Loeries Awards.

Between all of this, she's studying towards her law degree and developing a children's book series. We tap into Neo's infinite well of creativity and see learn how she's able to infuse such strong emotional bonds into her work.

About Sharleen James

James is the marketing practice lead at Accenture Song and is also the current chairperson of the ACA as well as a Loeries Board Member.

She was the former group managing director of The King James Group and previous to that worked at The Odd Number and Ogilvy.

James is an accomplished leader who has a proven track record in growing clients' business and building agency financial performance.

We chat to her about the bridge between industry bodies such as the ACA and the wider agency market as well as Accenture Song.

About Tebogo Skwambane

Skwambane is the WPP country manager for South Africa. She graduated in the US, holding a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

She spent over 20 years as an international strategy consultant, including co-founding her own business that was successfully merged with Monitor South Africa in 2011.

She's worked across the public and private sectors, including a broad range of industries.

She was the first WPP Country Manager to be appointed and is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and a fellow of the Africa Leadership Initiative and the Aspen Institute's Global Leadership Network. Tebogo gives us a unique bird eye view of how our creative industry is doing.

About Terry McKenna

McKenna is the executive creative director at The Odd Number and is without doubt an adman through and through.

He literally oozes ideas and creativity, having forged his skills at some of South Africa's major agencies, such as Grey, TBWA Hunt Lascaris, Joe Public and Ogilvy.

He's won a ton of recognition in the form of local and global awards and has worked across multiple brands and categories. He's on the print jury this year, so we're curious as to what makes Terry tick creatively.

About Carl Willoughby

Willoughby is chief creative officer at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris and is the chairperson of The Creative Circle.

He is a highly experienced and awarded creative having worked across different industries and disciplines for over 20 years.

He truly believes in the power that advertising has in society and is one of those people who loves to get in the trenches with the work. This year at the Loeries Willoughby is judged the Film and Film Crafts categories.