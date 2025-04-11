Loeries2025: "Is this all you’ve got? Then, you are not yet done!” Halo’s Loeries 2025 campaign

This year’s Loeries campaign from Halo breaks with tradition with a completely different campaign from the clichéd ‘black and gold’ look and feel.

This year’s Loeries campaign from Halo is something completely different, and a break with the clichéd ‘black and gold’ look and feel for an awards event (Image supplied)

Instead, the campaign brings playfulness and energy, with the bright colours and fun executions, with creative lines that extend across all elements of the campaign and speak to both marketers and agencies in the region.

The adjudicating panel loved it and commented that the agency’s submission was ‘streets ahead’ of its competitors.

The hunger to create iconic work

“We received nearly 20 submissions from agencies across Africa and the Middle East for the 2025 campaign.

“The presentation from Halo really resonated with the board as it spoke about an intrinsic desire in the brand communications industry – the hunger to create truly iconic work.

“I am therefore so excited to see this concept roll-out, and it is already resonating with the industry across our region,” says Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loerie Awards.

A challenge

Conceptualising a creative campaign that would work across all the African and Middle East markets was a challenge.

However, the hunger to stand out and succeed in this industry is universal and is the campaign’s driving force, explains Halo’s founder and managing partner, Dean Oelschig.

“The Great Hunger is what gets us up in the morning and what keeps us awake at night!

"Of course, it’s the hunger to win awards, to be successful, to be recognised, to win the next big pitch, but it’s also so much more than that. It’s the hunger to learn more, to be inspired by colleagues and competitors alike, to achieve more, to be challenged more.”

Coenie Grebe, executive creative director of Halo, explains the creative approach.

“This year, we’ re not just shining the spotlight on the metal at the end. We are celebrating all the moments that build up to it.

“From the big decisions to the small moments in between. This is the great hunger that drives us all.

“It puts the spotlight on everyone that forms part of this amazing industry, all the hard work, the endless craft and that little voice inside (or the hungry beast we constantly have to feed) that says: ‘Is this all you’ve got? Then, you are not yet done…’!” says Grebe.

Pro bono campaign

Last year a call was put out to design and creative agencies in Africa and the Middle East to submit a proposal for the Loeries campaign, with the understanding that this was pro bono work. Agencies from across the region responded to the brief and each of their submissions was evaluated. This was followed by a presentation to the Loeries Board, who then selected the campaign for the year.

The international status of The Loerie Awards and the international stage for the awards show mean that designing the creative elements of the 2025 campaign represents a significant win for the Halo team – and a definitive nod from the industry.