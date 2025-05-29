The Next Creative Leaders 2025 jury includes six MEA creatives

Six Middle East & Africa creatives have been selected for the Next Creative Leaders 2025 jury, part of the One Club for Creativity.

L to R: Nnenna Onyewuchi - founder, The Barefoot Strategist, Lagos, Ali Rez - CCO, Impact BBDO, Dubai, Nayaab Rais - ECD, FP7 McCann, Dubai, Enas Rashwan - founder, CEO, Cairo Ad School and Saudi Ad School; president, The One Club-Cairo chapter, Cairo/Riyadh, Sands Mathura - ACD, Accenture Song South Africa, Cape Town, Rana Sadek - creative director, FP7 McCann, Dubai (Picture by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity)

The six creatives are among the initial 39 creatives from 21 countries named to serve on the jury.

A free global competition recognising women and non-binary creatives on the rise, Next Creative Leaders is celebrating its 10th year.

It was created in partnership with The 3% Movement as the industry’s only free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women, non-binary, and trans creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

NCL 2025 Middle East & Africa jury members