The One Club for Creativity
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthYouth MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISSunshinegunBroad MediaGreatstockScholars FilmHOT 102.7FMMotherland OMNiSo InteractiveUniversity of PretoriaVicinity MediaPenquinOrnicoYOUKNOW TechnologiesIMC ConferenceAdvertising Media ForumEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


The One Club of Creativity Content Feature

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

The Next Creative Leaders 2025 jury includes six MEA creatives

Six Middle East & Africa creatives have been selected for the Next Creative Leaders 2025 jury, part of the One Club for Creativity.
29 May 2025
29 May 2025
Six Middle East & Africa creatives have been selected for the Next Creative Leaders 2025 jury, part of the One Club for Creativity. L to R: Nnenna Onyewuchi - founder, The Barefoot Strategist, Lagos, Ali Rez - CCO, Impact BBDO, Dubai, Nayaab Rais - ECD, FP7 McCann, Dubai, Enas Rashwan - founder, CEO, Cairo Ad School and Saudi Ad School; president, The One Club-Cairo chapter, Cairo/Riyadh, Sands Mathura - ACD, Accenture Song South Africa, Cape Town, Rana Sadek - creative director, FP7 McCann, Dubai (Picture by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity)
Six Middle East & Africa creatives have been selected for the Next Creative Leaders 2025 jury, part of the One Club for Creativity. L to R: Nnenna Onyewuchi - founder, The Barefoot Strategist, Lagos, Ali Rez - CCO, Impact BBDO, Dubai, Nayaab Rais - ECD, FP7 McCann, Dubai, Enas Rashwan - founder, CEO, Cairo Ad School and Saudi Ad School; president, The One Club-Cairo chapter, Cairo/Riyadh, Sands Mathura - ACD, Accenture Song South Africa, Cape Town, Rana Sadek - creative director, FP7 McCann, Dubai (Picture by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity)

The six creatives are among the initial 39 creatives from 21 countries named to serve on the jury.

A free global competition recognising women and non-binary creatives on the rise, Next Creative Leaders is celebrating its 10th year.

It was created in partnership with The 3% Movement as the industry’s only free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women, non-binary, and trans creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

NCL 2025 Middle East & Africa jury members

Nnenna Onyewuchi, founder, The Barefoot Strategist, Lagos, Nigeria

  • Sands Mathura, ACD, Accenture Song South Africa, Cape Town, South Africa
  • Enas Rashwan. founder, CEO, Cairo Ad School and Saudi Ad School; president, The One Club-Cairo chapter, Cairo/Riyadh, Eygpt/Saudi Arabia
  • Nayaab Rais, ECD, FP7 McCann, Dubai, UAE
  • Ali Rez, CCO, IMPACT BBDO, Dubai, UAE
  • Rana Sadek, creative director, FP7 McCann, Dubai, UAE

    • The complete list of NCL 2025 jurors can be viewed here.

    Eligible participants are those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, content creators, and recently promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.

    Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by 16 June 2025 deadline.

    To make Next Creative Leaders as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter.

    Entrants are judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.

    Along with naming global winners in August based upon the highest jury scores, the competition also recognises regional winners in APAC, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America.

    An archive of past NCL winners, sorted by year, can be viewed here.

    Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to serve on juries for one of The One Club’s awards programmes, and receive a complimentary ticket to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.

    Winners also have their work showcased on The One Club website and social channels, covered by media partners, and have potential opportunities to speak at NCL events.

    Branding for Next Creative Leaders 2025 was designed by Du Nieto (he/they), an NCL 2021 winner who serves as lead designer at Revolut, and independent creative at dadada.work. Originally from Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil, Du Nieto is now based in London.

    Font for the branding – Romie Light Italic – was donated by Margot Lévêque Studio, based in New York.

    Bizcommunity is an official media partner for the Next Creative Leaders.

    Please visit the Next Creative Leaders 2025 website for more information and to enter.

    Read more: Impact BBDO, Dubai, creative awards, Nigeria, One Club for Creativity, Ali Rez, Enas Rashwan, FP7 McCann, Nnenna Onyewuchi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz