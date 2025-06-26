Damon Stapleton and Ali Rez join One Club Board

The One Club for Creativity has named Damon Stapleton, co-CCO at Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, based in Auckland and Ali Rez, CCO at Impact BBDO Group in Dubai, to their International Board of Directors.

Starting three-year terms they will be responsible with other board members for providing input and feedback on the club’s ongoing global programming, supporting The One Show and ADC Annual Awards in their region, elevating the annual industry benchmark Global Creative Rankings, connecting the club with advertising and design universities and schools, and recommending outstanding candidates to serve as awards judges.

Damon Stapleton

“I am honoured and excited to be appointed to the International Board,” says Stapleton.

“The One Show has been a huge part of my career; it’s always been the benchmark I’ve measured against for the quality of my work, and that of the industry. I cannot wait to get started and look forward to making a difference.”

Prior to his current role at Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, Stapleton was the founder of The Monkeys Aotearoa.

He has also been regional CCO at DDB ANZ, and CCO at DDB New Zealand, where he won 20 Agency of the Year titles, including DDB New Zealand being named creative agency of the year in Australia.

His career also included serving as ECD of Saatchi & Saatchi Australia and TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, which was voted South African agency of the decade in 2010.

He has worked on global brands such as BMW, Toyota, Nissan, Heineken, Visa, Cadbury, McDonald's and the FIFA World Cup campaign for Adidas in South Africa.

Stapleton is most known for his Trillion Dollar bill campaign for The Zimbabwean, and Penny the Pirate for OPSM, which together have won over 200 international awards.

Penny the Pirate was judged to be the most effective campaign in the world by the Warc 100, and The Zimbabwean campaign is in the permanent collection of the British Museum.

Ali Rez

“I’m very honoured to be joining this fabulous group of thinkers at a very critical point in the global creative industry, and to bring an important perspective from the Middle East region,” says Rez.

Rez, who this year became the Middle East’s first jury president at The One Show (for the Interactive Online & Mobile discipline), currently leads creative output for the Impact BBDO Group across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region.

He is the most awarded creative leader in the Middle East, having won more than 1,000 international accolades in his career spanning four continents over 20 years.

Rez has been named Creative Person of the Year four times by Campaign magazine, and led Impact BBDO to 41 different No.1 Regional Agency accolades in the last four years for bringing business success and creative excellence to the Group, and positive impact to social causes.