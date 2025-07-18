Unisa and ATNS partner to boost aviation research, innovation

University of South Africa (Unisa) and Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) have formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on multidisciplinary collaboration in air traffic management.

Source: University of South Africa

The initiative, which began development in early 2024, aims to bridge the gap between academia and the aviation industry, with a strong focus on research, skills development, and knowledge exchange.

The project aligns with Unisa’s Catalytic Niche Area in Aviation and Aeronautical Studies – an institutional priority driven by the office of the vice-principal of research, postgraduate studies, innovation and commercialisation, under the leadership of Prof Thenjiwe Meyiwa. The initiative is part of Unisa’s broader strategy to expand engaged scholarship in critical sectors.

Enabling operational efficiencies and innovation

ATNS, represented by its acting CEO, Matome Moholola, emphasised the importance of the partnership in enabling operational improvements, particularly in areas such as records and knowledge management.

The agreement will also provide ATNS employees and trainees with access to Unisa’s academic resources, while supporting ATNS’s plans to establish a dedicated aviation museum to showcase its contributions to air traffic safety and aviation history.

The collaboration is also intended to strengthen Unisa’s teaching and research programmes by integrating real-world aviation challenges into academic curricula.

Prof Zethu Nkosi, Executive Dean of Unisa’s College of Human Sciences, underscored the value of practical exposure for staff and students in developing sector-relevant expertise, especially in knowledge management and museum development.

The project is jointly led by Dr Mandisa Msomi from Unisa’s Department of Information Science and Dr Refiloe Mabaso, head of information and Knowledge Management at ATNS.

Both have been driving needs assessments and benchmarking to ensure the initiative aligns with institutional goals. The team is also engaging in ongoing knowledge exchange sessions with aviation stakeholders and has received support from senior leadership across both organisations.

ATNS board chairperson, Advocate Zola Majavu, said the collaboration represents a reclaiming of academic and industry prestige through intellectual and strategic alignment. He emphasised the need for long-term planning, innovation and determination, noting the partnership’s potential to produce a pipeline of talent and technological solutions that serve the wider aviation ecosystem.

Driving national impact through innovation

Unisa principal and vice-chancellor, Prof Puleng LenkaBula, said the collaboration reflects the university’s commitment to contributing to national infrastructure and the global economy through scholarship and innovation. She stressed the importance of investing in South Africa’s intellectual capacity rather than outsourcing solutions, and reiterated Unisa’s intention to play a leading role in the transformation and advancement of the aviation sector.

The collaboration is expected to unlock new opportunities in applied research, innovation and curriculum development, while deepening engagement between the higher education and aviation sectors in South Africa.