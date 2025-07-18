More #WPRDAY2025
#WPRD2025: Clayton Morar Media's founder: PR is built on trust and consistency
With over a decade of experience, Morar has worked with major South African and international brands across fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, education, and social impact sectors.
Known for his hands-on approach and strong media relationships, he is passionate about authentic storytelling, purposeful campaigns, and building bridges between brands and their audiences.
To mark World PR Day 2025 on 16 July, Bizcommunity caught up with Morar...
Could you tell us a little bit about your PR company?
Clayton Morar Media is a Cape Town-based boutique PR and communications consultancy I founded in 2012, following a rewarding career in journalism. We specialise in media relations, influencer campaign management, crisis communication, brand storytelling, digital strategy, and event publicity.
What sets us apart is our hands-on, tailored approach — every campaign is curated, not copied.
Over the years, we’ve worked across the lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, and NGO sectors, both locally and internationally.
Some of our recent work includes The Unity on the Square concert in Cape Town, individual PR campaigns for comedians Dalin Oliver, Conrad Koch, Stuart Taylor and Kurt Schoonraad; the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association’s summer media campaign, and strategic publicity for Dr Chad Marthinussen: a medical entrepreneur working at the intersection of health and innovation.
Our work also includes education-focused PR with ETA College and non-profit visibility campaigns with the Kay Mason Foundation and The Real Reform for ECD.
It’s an agency built on relationships - not just press releases.
What does being in the PR sector mean to you?
Being in PR means being a trusted partner, a communicator, and a strategist all rolled into one.
For me, it’s always been about elevating someone else’s voice, refining the message, and creating impact through intentional storytelling. I didn’t set out to become a publicist - PR found me - but it gave me the perfect outlet to blend communication, creativity, and meaningful purpose.
It’s about shaping narratives and ensuring those stories are heard, understood, and respected.
What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?
No two days are ever the same, which is probably why I still love it after all these years.
One day might involve coordinating a TV segment, hosting a media launch, or crafting messaging for a client in a reputational crisis.
The next might be content writing, analysing media data, and managing social media campaigns.
My days usually start early — around 6 or 7am — and can stretch well into the evening during high campaign seasons. It’s a fast-paced world, and while it can be demanding, the variety keeps it exciting.
And despite popular belief, it’s not all red carpets and glam — the real work happens behind the scenes.
What do you love most about being in the PR sector?
The relationships, without question.
PR has allowed me to build a network of journalists, editors, producers, creatives, and change-makers I deeply respect. I also love watching people grow — whether it’s an emerging artist finding their voice or a non-profit expanding its reach.
PR puts you in the front row of transformation, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to know you’ve had a hand in helping someone be seen, heard, and celebrated. I also love the mix of head and heart — strategy and soul — that great communication requires.
Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you and why?
Working with Woolworths on Bonang Matheba’s Distraction lingerie campaign and Candice Swanepoel’s fashion collaboration was a game-changer for me.
It was the perfect intersection of celebrity, fashion, and strategic storytelling — and it showed me the power of detail, timing, and message alignment.
More recently, I’ve also been proud to work with the Kay Mason Foundation, helping provide media visibility for their education mission, and The Real Reform for ECD, which advocates for critical policy change in early childhood development.
And working with eta College (Cape Town campus) to amplify their student-athlete success stories proves how education and sport can change lives when given a platform.
These campaigns inspire me because they go beyond just brand visibility — they’re about real people, real challenges, and real transformation.
Being able to use my passion for communication to amplify such worthy causes is the most rewarding part of what I do. It reminds me why I fell in love with PR in the first place.
What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?
What advice would you give to someone starting out in PR today?
Start with passion, and let that fuel your learning. Say yes to internships, volunteer roles, and entry-level opportunities — that’s where your toolkit is built.
Read the news, know the media landscape, and write every day.
Respect the relationships you build, and treat every client or journalist interaction with professionalism.
PR is built on trust and consistency — and in a world of trends and virality, those two qualities never go out of style.
Where do you see the PR industry heading in the next five years?
I believe PR will continue to merge with digital content creation, brand strategy, and marketing in a much more integrated way. Publicists won’t just pitch stories - they’ll curate content ecosystems.
Brands will be expected to lead with values, not just polished slogans.
I also think diversity, inclusion, and representation will play a bigger role in shaping campaigns that truly connect. The future of PR is thoughtful, agile, values-led - and above all, human.
What does World PR Day mean to you?
World PR Day is a chance to honour the craft, the care, and the responsibility behind our work. It’s not about the glamour - it’s about the impact.
It reminds us that as communicators, we hold influence in how stories are told, who gets visibility, and what messages are amplified.
It’s a celebration of a global community of people who wake up every day to shape narratives, shift perceptions, and build trust - with intention and integrity.
