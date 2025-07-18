WPRD2025: Clayton Morar Media's founder: PR is built on trust and consistency

Originally from Gqeberha, Clayton Morar is a seasoned publicist, media strategist, and founder of Clayton Morar Media, a Cape Town-based boutique PR consultancy.

Clayton Morar, founder of Clayton Morar Media. Image supplied

With over a decade of experience, Morar has worked with major South African and international brands across fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, education, and social impact sectors.

Known for his hands-on approach and strong media relationships, he is passionate about authentic storytelling, purposeful campaigns, and building bridges between brands and their audiences.

To mark World PR Day 2025 on 16 July, Bizcommunity caught up with Morar...

Could you tell us a little bit about your PR company?

Clayton Morar Media is a Cape Town-based boutique PR and communications consultancy I founded in 2012, following a rewarding career in journalism. We specialise in media relations, influencer campaign management, crisis communication, brand storytelling, digital strategy, and event publicity.

What sets us apart is our hands-on, tailored approach — every campaign is curated, not copied.

Over the years, we’ve worked across the lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, and NGO sectors, both locally and internationally.

Some of our recent work includes The Unity on the Square concert in Cape Town, individual PR campaigns for comedians Dalin Oliver, Conrad Koch, Stuart Taylor and Kurt Schoonraad; the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association’s summer media campaign, and strategic publicity for Dr Chad Marthinussen: a medical entrepreneur working at the intersection of health and innovation.

Our work also includes education-focused PR with ETA College and non-profit visibility campaigns with the Kay Mason Foundation and The Real Reform for ECD.

It’s an agency built on relationships - not just press releases.

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

Being in PR means being a trusted partner, a communicator, and a strategist all rolled into one.

For me, it’s always been about elevating someone else’s voice, refining the message, and creating impact through intentional storytelling. I didn’t set out to become a publicist - PR found me - but it gave me the perfect outlet to blend communication, creativity, and meaningful purpose.

It’s about shaping narratives and ensuring those stories are heard, understood, and respected.

What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?

No two days are ever the same, which is probably why I still love it after all these years.

One day might involve coordinating a TV segment, hosting a media launch, or crafting messaging for a client in a reputational crisis.

The next might be content writing, analysing media data, and managing social media campaigns.

My days usually start early — around 6 or 7am — and can stretch well into the evening during high campaign seasons. It’s a fast-paced world, and while it can be demanding, the variety keeps it exciting.

And despite popular belief, it’s not all red carpets and glam — the real work happens behind the scenes.

What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

The relationships, without question.

PR has allowed me to build a network of journalists, editors, producers, creatives, and change-makers I deeply respect. I also love watching people grow — whether it’s an emerging artist finding their voice or a non-profit expanding its reach.

PR puts you in the front row of transformation, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to know you’ve had a hand in helping someone be seen, heard, and celebrated. I also love the mix of head and heart — strategy and soul — that great communication requires.

Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you and why?

Working with Woolworths on Bonang Matheba’s Distraction lingerie campaign and Candice Swanepoel’s fashion collaboration was a game-changer for me.

It was the perfect intersection of celebrity, fashion, and strategic storytelling — and it showed me the power of detail, timing, and message alignment.

More recently, I’ve also been proud to work with the Kay Mason Foundation, helping provide media visibility for their education mission, and The Real Reform for ECD, which advocates for critical policy change in early childhood development.

And working with eta College (Cape Town campus) to amplify their student-athlete success stories proves how education and sport can change lives when given a platform.

These campaigns inspire me because they go beyond just brand visibility — they’re about real people, real challenges, and real transformation.

Being able to use my passion for communication to amplify such worthy causes is the most rewarding part of what I do. It reminds me why I fell in love with PR in the first place.

What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?

Digital storytelling, especially through short-form video, is more powerful than ever.



Authenticity wins — consumers and media want honesty over perfection.



Crisis communication has become a must-have skill, especially in an always-on digital world.



Analytics and performance tracking now drive smart PR strategies.



AI tools are changing the game for media monitoring and content creation — adapt, but don’t lose the human touch.

