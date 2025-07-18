WPRD2025 | Alkemi Collective's Bradly Howland: Building bridges in a world that needs it more than ever

Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi Collective, reflects on the vital role communicators play in building trust, navigating complexity, and shaping meaningful conversations.

Alkemi Collective's Bradly Howlan says World PR Day’s theme this year Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation could not be more timely (Image supplied)

He says at Alkemi Collective, they see themselves as more than just a PR agency.

"We’re an integrated marketing communications partner.

"From PR to content marketing, social media, and brand strategy, we help brands tell real, human stories that build trust and drive business results. With offices in Cape Town and Joburg, we’re proudly independent and proudly South African."

What industry does your company provide PR to?

We work across multiple sectors, including financial services, health, technology, and the public sector. We’re sector fluid, but people-focused, because at the end of the day, every industry comes down to relationships.

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

For us, it’s about helping businesses earn their voice and their place in society. It’s not just about reputation management, it’s about building trust, shaping narratives, and helping organisations show up in authentic, credible ways.

What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

The impact. When done right, PR is invisible infrastructure, quietly enabling businesses to operate, governments to connect, and communities to engage. It’s also a sector that constantly evolves, keeping us sharp, creative, and human.

What does this year’s World PR Day theme Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation mean to you?

This year’s World PR Day theme is a clear call for communicators to step up. Our profession has a responsibility to move beyond hype and performative slogans.

We’re in the business of making sense of complexity, creating clarity, and helping organisations behave in ways that earn trust. That requires us to think critically, act ethically, and commit to work that matters.

What do you love most about being in corporate communications in Africa?

Africa is a continent of complexity and possibility. What we love most is the need to constantly adapt, understanding local contexts, navigating cultural nuances, and helping African brands tell their stories both locally and globally. No two days (or campaigns) are ever the same.

How does your PR organisation have a role to play in shaping business, governance, and society?

We believe communication is a strategic tool. Whether it’s helping a business secure its social licence to operate, supporting government agencies with public education, or managing crises, our role is to help organisations engage transparently and meaningfully. The work we do builds trust, and trust builds economies.

How important are platforms such as Bizcommunity to your and your clients' presence in the business media?

Platforms like Bizcommunity are essential. They give us access to industry peers, decision-makers, and the broader business landscape. For our clients, Bizcommunity offers a credible platform to share thought leadership, insights, and celebrate their milestones.

What has been your company’s greatest achievement to date?

Every client win matters to us, from launching national campaigns to securing hyperlocal media stories that shift perception. But if we had to choose, our greatest achievement is staying true to our values while evolving as an agency. In a fast-changing industry, that’s something we’re proud of.