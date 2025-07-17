Pendoring Awards 2025 now open

The Pendoring Awards 2025 has announced it is officially open with submissions closing on 22 August 2025.

The Awards close on 22 August 2025. Source: Supplied.

Milestone

The Pendoring Awards mark a major milestone in 2025: 30 years of celebrating indigenous language creativity in South Africa’s communication industries. And this year, the message is loud and clear: Taal Never Die. We Multiply.

The awards are open to agencies, publishers, filmmakers, designers, digital creators, game developers and anyone producing work in South Africa’s indigenous languages. Categories include traditional advertising, digital storytelling, publishing, design and more.

The Umpetha Award includes a single entry into the international One Show Awards, along with a trophy and certificate. The Overall Student Winner will receive R10,000, along with a trophy and certificate.

Taal Never Die. We Multiply is meant to capture a bold, distinctly South African spirit. It is rooted in youth culture but speaks across generations. It celebrates the way we speak, remix and reimagine language in everyday life. Conceptualised by Sanele Ngubane (Toasted Samish) and Vumile Mavumengwana (VM DSGN), supported by Breinstorm Brand Architects, the campaign is a call to all who qwel. Those who speak their truth, in their own language, with pride and conviction.

Legacy

"While honouring the legacy of indigenous storytelling, this year’s Pendoring also asks what comes next. For three decades, it has created space for work that reflects the multilingual heart of Mzansi. In a country where over 91% of people speak an indigenous language as a first language, this mission is more relevant than ever. Pendoring continues to champion creative expression in our own taal," says Eben Keun The Pendoring Awards general manager.

Endorsed by Unesco, Pendoring continues to bring together community and industry to celebrate the richness of South Africa’s indigenous language creativity.